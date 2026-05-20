Want Toned Legs To Flaunt In Summer Outfits? Try These Exercises

Everyone desires toned leg muscles. They look aesthetically pleasing, especially during the summer season, when wearing shorts, skirts, or dresses, well-built legs stand out. To get toned legs, performing the right exercises is essential to ensure that the muscles become strong and firm.

Squats

Squats strengthen the muscles of the legs, thighs and glutes. To perform them, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, slowly bend your knees to lower yourself into a seated position, and then rise back up to standing. Ensure that your knees track in the same direction as your feet and that your back remains straight. Performing 15–20 repetitions across 3 sets daily helps firm and tone the leg muscles.

Also read: 5 Simple Exercises To Improve Blood Flow At Work

Squats build over body strength | Image: X

Lunges

Lunges are excellent for shaping the thighs and glutes. Step one foot forward, slowly bend your knee to lower your body and then push back up to a standing position. Repeat this movement with the other leg. Performing 12–15 repetitions across 3 sets daily helps reduce fat in the thighs and glutes.

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Leg Raises

Leg raises tone the muscles of the hips, abdomen and legs. Lie flat on your back, keep your legs straight, and slowly lift them upward before lowering them back down. This exercise is effective for both slimming and strengthening the legs.

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Leg raises also target the abs | Image: Freepik

Side Leg Lifts

Side leg lifts are perfect for toning the muscles on the outer thighs. Lie on your side, and slowly lift your upper leg upward before lowering it back down. Perform this movement 15–20 times on each side. This exercise helps the thighs appear shapely and elongated.

Calf Raises

Perform calf raises to strengthen and slim down your calf muscles. Stand upright, lift your heels off the ground, and then slowly lower them back down. Performing 20–25 reps across 3 sets daily improves leg shape and reduces fat in the lower body.

Jumping Jacks