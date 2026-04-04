This 4 Ingredient Detox Drink Is Malaika Arora Approved! Know How To Make And Its Health Benefits

Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora is known for her penchant for fitness. The actress is one of the fittest celebrities and is known for paying much required attention to her health. In a recent conversation, she shared insights into her fitness secrets.

In an episode of Curly Tales, Malaika endorsed several ‘health shots’ that she consumes every day for better immunity, digestions and good skin health. In the segment, she shared the benefits of each of the simple drinks and how to make them. One of her special detox waters, which can help with gut health and boost digestion, can be made using just 4 ingredients.

What is Malaika Arora's special detox drink for good gut health?

In the conversation, Malaika shared that she makes a detox water using all the ‘daanas’. In this, she mentioned putting a teaspoon of ajwain (carom seeds), methi (fenugreek seeds), jeera (cumin) and saunf (fennel seeds). She instructed to soak a teaspoon of all these seeds overnight.

Next morning, she mentioned giving the soaked seeds a little boil in a cup of water. Just strain the mix and sip the water throughout the day. As per Malaika, the shot can be consumed first thing in the morning or at night after a hearty dinner. For an improved taste, you may squeeze a little lemon juice in the mix.



Also Read: Men's Fashion Don'ts To Appear More Stylish And Attractive

Advertisement

What is the benefit of the detox water?

Representational Image | Freepik