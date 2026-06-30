Tips To Lose Belly Fat Beyond Rigorous Exercise Routine
Getting adequate sleep, increasing your daily water intake and checking your diet patterns are some easy ways to lose belly fat.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Accumulation of belly fat happens due to sedentary habits. Sitting for long hours on a desk job and consuming excessive fried foods also adds to the problem. While people often spend hours sweating it out in the gym, exercise alone is not enough to rid your body of belly fat.
Opt for a balanced and light diet
To reduce belly fat, it is important to pay attention to your diet. Avoid fried and processed foods. Begin your day with a light, protein-rich breakfast, such as oats, yogurt, eggs or salad. Eating smaller and frequent meals keeps your metabolism active and prevents a feeling of heaviness in the stomach.
Cut down on sugar and refined carbs
Sweets, junk food and refined carbohydrates such as bread, cakes, cookies and soft drinks contribute to the accumulation of belly fat. Limit their intake and choose healthier options like brown rice, quinoa, broken wheat (dalia) and fresh fruits.
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Add protein to your diet
Protein helps build muscle and control appetite. Include eggs, lentils, paneer (cottage cheese), chicken or tofu in your diet. This not only helps reduce belly fat but also keeps you feeling satisfied for longer.
Drink plenty of water
Staying hydrated boosts metabolism and helps control hunger. Aim to drink 2–3 liters of water throughout the day. Drinking water 20–30 minutes before meals can also be beneficial.
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Increase fiber intake
Fiber improves digestion and aids in reducing belly fat. Include fiber-rich foods like green vegetables, fruits, oats and whole grains in your diet.
Get adequate sleep
Lack of sleep can lead to an increase in belly fat. A lack of sleep causes stress hormone levels to rise, leading to weight gain. Getting 7–8 hours of sleep daily is essential.
Manage stress
Excessive stress leads to the accumulation of belly fat. Practices such as mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing, or spending time in nature are simple ways to reduce stress.
Engage in physical activity
Even if you prefer not to do crunches or cardio, light physical activity helps reduce belly fat. Activities like brisk walking for 20–30 minutes, climbing stairs, doing household chores or light stretching can all help shed fat.