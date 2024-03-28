×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Unwind And Relax With These Stress-Relieving Exercises Before Bed

Including these stress-relieving exercises in your bedtime routine can help calm your mind, release tension from your body, and promote deep relaxation.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Stress relieving exercises
Stress relieving exercises | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After a long and hectic day, it's essential to wind down and relax before heading to bed to ensure a restful night's sleep. Including these stress-relieving exercises in your bedtime routine can help calm your mind, release tension from your body, and promote deep relaxation. Here are some gentle and effective exercises to try before bedtime.

Deep breathing exercises

Deep breathing exercises can help activate the body's relaxation response, reducing stress and promoting feelings of calmness. Try diaphragmatic breathing, also known as belly breathing, by inhaling deeply through your nose, allowing your belly to expand fully, and exhaling slowly through your mouth. Repeat this process for several minutes, focusing on each breath as it enters and leaves your body.

Deep breathing exercises | Image: Unsplash

Progressive muscle relaxation

Progressive muscle relaxation involves systematically tensing and relaxing different muscle groups throughout the body to release physical tension and induce relaxation. Start by tensing the muscles in your feet and toes for a few seconds, then slowly release the tension as you exhale. Work your way up through the body, focusing on each muscle group, including the calves, thighs, abdomen, chest, arms, and shoulders.

Gentle stretching

Performing gentle stretching exercises before bed can help release tightness and stiffness in the muscles, promoting relaxation and flexibility. Focus on stretches that target areas prone to tension, such as the neck, shoulders, back, and hips. Hold each stretch for 15-30 seconds, breathing deeply and slowly as you feel the tension release.

Gentle stretching | Image: Unsplash

Yoga or tai chi

Yoga and tai chi are both gentle forms of exercise that combine movement with breath awareness, promoting relaxation and stress relief. Incorporate a short bedtime yoga or tai chi sequence into your routine, focusing on gentle, restorative poses that encourage relaxation and mindfulness. Poses such as Child's Pose, Forward Fold, and Legs-Up-the-Wall are particularly soothing before bedtime.

Meditation

Practicing meditation before bed can help quiet the mind, reduce racing thoughts, and promote a sense of inner peace and tranquility. Find a comfortable seated or lying position, close your eyes, and bring your attention to the present moment. Notice the sensations of your breath, the sounds around you, and the sensations in your body without judgment or attachment.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a minute ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

2 minutes ago
Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala Sheds 70 Kg in Two Years

Dhruv's Fitness Journey

5 minutes ago
Indian-origin couple in US found dead along with their daughter in a mansion worth Rs 41 crore.

CISF Jawan Shoots Himself

5 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya faces flak over his captaincy

Hardik Pandya slammed

6 minutes ago
Coal India's capital spending rises

Coal India

8 minutes ago
Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

Steve Smith on MI

8 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found on Metro Station Pillar in Delhi, Probe Launched

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

9 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma takes over field setting vs SRH

Rohit takes duties

11 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Airport Look

12 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Casual Attire

14 minutes ago
K Padmarajan, hailing from Mettur in Tamil Nadu, has persistently engaged in electoral battles, despite facing defeat a remarkable 238 times.

Persistent Politician

15 minutes ago
Patna Shukla

OTT Releases This Week

18 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

21 minutes ago
Stress relieving exercises

Stress-Relieving Exercise

26 minutes ago
Pat Cummins during post-match presentation after SRH vs MI match

Pat Cummins on SRH

28 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

29 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila Trailer Out

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo