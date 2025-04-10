Vidya Balan’s Secret to Fighting Fatigue and Anemia: Have You Tried This Fruit? | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: In India, one out of every two women suffers from fatigue and anaemia, yet it often goes unnoticed or untreated. When it is noticed, many are unsure about how to address it. Here enters Vidya Balan, who recently shared her personal experience with anaemia and revealed a simple yet effective solution to tackle it.

In a recent Instagram post, the Bollywood actress opened up about her struggle with anaemia, a condition in which the body lacks enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen, often leading to fatigue and weakness.

Also read | Alia Loves Chia Pudding — How This Superfood Helps With Weight Loss

In her now-deleted post, Vidya wrote, "One out of two women suffer from Anemia In India....and I myself have been that one out of two women for years...and I can’t emphasize enough how much stronger and healthier I feel with the optimal HB in my body...Feels like gold."

She further revealed how she managed to beat the condition, "My favourite #IronRichfood is dates...what yours !? This Dhanteras…let’s not just invest in gold but also invest in our iron," urging people to incorporate more iron-rich foods into their diets.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaan actress at the end called for a action towards: "Eat healthy Iron Rich food. Get tested. Stay alert and healthy!"

What are the Benefits of Dates?

The nutritional benefits of dates are well-known. According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), dates are an excellent source of copper, magnesium, manganese, potassium, and vitamin B6. With their high fiber content, they also help support digestion and maintain healthy iron levels.

Also read | Raw Milk for Skincare? Experts Warn of Hidden Dangers Behind Viral Trend

Health Benefits of Dates: