What Is Zone 2 Training? Benefits And Tips For Beginners

Zone 2 training refers to moderate-intensity aerobic exercises that help elevate the heart rate. It refers to exercising at a pace where the body relies on fat for energy while still supplying muscles with enough oxygen. In this, the heart rate is at 60 per cent to 70 per cent of what the maximum heart rate could reach during an activity. According to a study published in the Cleveland Clinic, an exercise physiologist explained that 'You’re not going to feel like you’re pushing it if you’re exercising in zone 2. It should feel like a comfortable workout effort and something that you can do for a longer period of time.' During this workout, a person should be able to hold a conversation without becoming breathless. And it is often performed through activities such as walking, jogging, and cycling.

Benefits of Zone 2 training

Zone 2 training is a low to moderate intensity form of cardio | Image: Freepik

Here are a few gains one can achieve by training in zone 2:

Helps improve cardiovascular fitness

Zone 2 workouts help strengthen the heart. It improves the body's ability to deliver oxygen to working muscles. This training basically improves overall cardiovascular health.

Reduces injury risk

Lower-intensity workouts place less strain on the muscles, tendons, ligaments, and other important body parts that keep one going. And since it doesn't put much pressure on the joints, it is suitable for many beginners.

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Builds endurance

Training at a steady, sustainable intensity helps the body become more efficient during prolonged physical activity. This makes it easier to work out for longer periods.

Fat burning

Exercising in zone 2 prioritises fat burning. It never pushes the body to the point where it needs to gather fuel from other resources.

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Helps aid recovery

Light to moderate exercise can help maintain fitness levels while allowing the body to recover from more intense training sessions.

Beginner's ultimate guide

Choose an activity

Representational image | Image: Freepik

The best way to get started is to choose an activity to enjoy. There are various forms of exercise in Zone 2 that an individual can pick and get started with. Walking, brisk walking, cycling, swimming, and light jogging are some examples.

Start with short sessions

Beginners can begin with a short session. Typically with a 20 to 30-minute routine. This will help them gradually increase their ability to work out for longer durations, and it will improve their fitness as well.

Maintain a steady pace

The main goal is to keep a consistent effort level throughout the session. Exercising as hard as possible isn't beneficial, and it will only tire you out.

Monitor the intensity

Representational image | Image: Freepik