English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Yoga Before Bedtime: Snooze Smart By Practising Relaxing Asanas

By dedicating time to gentle yoga practice before bed, you can create a soothing and supportive environment conducive to restful sleep.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Yoga Before Bedtime
Yoga Before Bedtime | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The time before you go to sleep must be relaxing, so that your nap is peaceful. Yoga before bedtime can offer a range of benefits for both the body and mind, helping to promote relaxation, reduce stress, improve sleep quality, and prepare the body for restorative rest. Here are some ways in which practicing yoga before bedtime can benefit you.

Relaxation and stress reduction

Engaging in gentle yoga poses and deep breathing exercises before bedtime can help activate the body's relaxation response, calming the mind and reducing stress levels accumulated throughout the day. This can help promote feelings of calmness and tranquility, making it easier to unwind and prepare for sleep.

Improved sleep quality

Engaging in yoga before your bedtime routine can help improve sleep quality by relaxing tense muscles, soothing the nervous system, and quieting the mind. Certain yoga poses and relaxation techniques, such as gentle stretches, restorative poses, and guided meditation, can help ease physical and mental tension, allowing for deeper and more restful sleep.

Enhanced flexibility and mobility

Practicing yoga before bedtime can help improve flexibility and mobility by gently stretching and releasing tight muscles and joints. This can help alleviate stiffness and discomfort, making it easier to relax and settle into a comfortable sleeping position.

Mind-body connection

Yoga encourages mindfulness and awareness of the present moment, helping to cultivate a deeper connection between the body and mind. By tuning into sensations, breath, and movement, yoga practice can promote greater self-awareness and introspection, facilitating a sense of inner calm and balance that carries over into sleep.

Stress management

Yoga offers a holistic approach to stress management, addressing both physical and mental aspects of stress. By practicing yoga before bedtime, you can release tension held in the body, quiet the mind, and cultivate a sense of inner peace and equilibrium that can help counteract the effects of stress and anxiety, promoting overall well-being.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

5 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement