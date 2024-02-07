Advertisement

Deciding to start your fitness journey is an exciting step towards a healthier lifestyle. For beginners, engaging in light cardio exercises is an excellent way to build stamina, improve cardiovascular health, and lay the foundation for more intense workouts. Here are some beginner-friendly cardio exercises to kickstart your fitness routine.

Brisk walking

Start with a simple yet effective exercise – brisk walking. It's low-impact and can be easily integrated into your daily routine. Aim for at least 30 minutes a day, gradually increasing your pace as your endurance improves.

Jump rope

Jumping rope is a fantastic full-body workout that enhances coordination and cardiovascular fitness. Begin at a moderate pace, focusing on proper form. As you get more comfortable, increase the intensity for a higher calorie burn.

Cycling

Whether on a stationary bike or outdoors, cycling is gentle on the joints and offers an excellent cardiovascular workout. Start with shorter rides and gradually extend the duration as your fitness level increases.

Dancing

Turn your cardio session into a dance party. Pick your favourite music and let loose. Dancing not only elevates your heart rate but also adds makes working out fun and exciting.

Swimming

If you have access to a pool, swimming is a low-impact exercise that engages multiple muscle groups. It's gentle on the joints and provides an effective cardiovascular workout.

Stair climbing

No time to workout? Find a set of stairs and incorporate stair climbing into your routine. This simple yet powerful exercise targets your lower body and boosts cardiovascular endurance. Begin with a few flights and progress gradually.

Bodyweight exercises

Combine cardio with strength training through bodyweight exercises like jumping jacks, high knees, and burpees. These exercises elevate your heart rate while also building muscle tone.

Treadmill walking or running

If you prefer indoor workouts, use a treadmill for walking or jogging. Start at a comfortable pace, adjusting the incline and speed as your fitness improves.