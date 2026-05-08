2 Iced Tea Recipes For A Refreshing Day In Summers

During the summer season, to keep ourselves hydrated and refreshed, we often reach for cold beverages. However, the excessive sugar and chemical preservatives found in commercially available, ready-made drinks often do more harm than good to our health.

If you like iced tea, know how to make two flavours of this drink - Lemon Iced Tea and Honey Ginger Iced Tea - at home.

Iced tea is a refreshing during summers | Image: Freepik

How to make lemon iced tea?

Ingredients



Water – 2 cups

Tea leaves – 1 tablespoon

Sugar or Honey – To taste

Lemon juice – 2 tablespoons

Ice cubes – Plenty

Mint leaves – For decoration

Lemon slices – For garnishing

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Preparation method

– First, bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a saucepan. Once the water begins to boil, turn off the heat and add the tea leaves.

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– Cover the pan and let it steep for 2–3 minutes. Be careful not to boil the tea for too long, as this can result in a bitter taste.

Iced tea n=made using honey is good for health | Image: Freepik

– Now, strain the tea and stir in the sugar or honey until completely dissolved. Allow it to cool to room temperature, then place it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

– Next, fill a tall glass with plenty of ice cubes. Pour in the chilled tea mixture along with the lemon juice.

– Garnish with mint leaves and lemon slices, and serve it perfectly chilled.

How to make honey ginger iced tea?

Ingredients

Water – 2 cups

Ginger – 1-inch piece

Green Tea or Black Tea – 1 tablespoon

Honey – 2 tablespoons

Lemon Juice – 1 tablespoon

Ice – As required

Preparation method

– First, add the grated ginger to the water and simmer it over low heat for 5 minutes to ensure the full flavor of the ginger infuses into the water.

– Now, add the tea leaves or tea bag and let it steep for 2 minutes. Afterward, strain the tea.

– Once the tea has cooled to a lukewarm temperature, mix in the honey and lemon juice. Then, allow the tea to cool down completely.