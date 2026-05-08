2 Iced Tea Recipes For A Refreshing Day In Summers
If you like iced tea, know how to make two flavours of this drink - Lemon Iced Tea and Honey Ginger Iced Tea - at home.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
During the summer season, to keep ourselves hydrated and refreshed, we often reach for cold beverages. However, the excessive sugar and chemical preservatives found in commercially available, ready-made drinks often do more harm than good to our health.
If you like iced tea, know how to make two flavours of this drink - Lemon Iced Tea and Honey Ginger Iced Tea - at home.
How to make lemon iced tea?
Ingredients
Water – 2 cups
Tea leaves – 1 tablespoon
Sugar or Honey – To taste
Lemon juice – 2 tablespoons
Ice cubes – Plenty
Mint leaves – For decoration
Lemon slices – For garnishing
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Preparation method
– First, bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a saucepan. Once the water begins to boil, turn off the heat and add the tea leaves.
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– Cover the pan and let it steep for 2–3 minutes. Be careful not to boil the tea for too long, as this can result in a bitter taste.
– Now, strain the tea and stir in the sugar or honey until completely dissolved. Allow it to cool to room temperature, then place it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
– Next, fill a tall glass with plenty of ice cubes. Pour in the chilled tea mixture along with the lemon juice.
– Garnish with mint leaves and lemon slices, and serve it perfectly chilled.
How to make honey ginger iced tea?
Ingredients
Water – 2 cups
Ginger – 1-inch piece
Green Tea or Black Tea – 1 tablespoon
Honey – 2 tablespoons
Lemon Juice – 1 tablespoon
Ice – As required
Preparation method
– First, add the grated ginger to the water and simmer it over low heat for 5 minutes to ensure the full flavor of the ginger infuses into the water.
– Now, add the tea leaves or tea bag and let it steep for 2 minutes. Afterward, strain the tea.
– Once the tea has cooled to a lukewarm temperature, mix in the honey and lemon juice. Then, allow the tea to cool down completely.
– Fill a glass with ice, pour the ginger tea over it, and serve.