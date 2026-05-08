Bel Ka Sharbat Recipe And Benefits: Know How To Make This Ultimate Summer Drink At Home

Bel, or wood apple, has been a part of the Indian summer staple diet for generations. Long before the arrival of modern cooling methods like refrigerators and instant refreshers like carbonated drinks, households used to prepare batches of bel sharbat along with other seasonal specials like aam panna, jaljeera and sattu drink. Over the years, bel sharbat has earned collective love from Indians and can be easily spotted being sold on the roadsides. A refreshing drink made from the pulp of the wood apple, it also carries numerous health benefits.

What are the health benefits of Bel Sharbat?

One of the biggest reasons behind bel sharbat’s popularity is its cooling effect on the body. During intense heatwaves, the drink may help regulate body temperature and reduce the risk of heat exhaustion. It is also known to aid digestion and relieve common summer issues such as bloating, acidity, and constipation.

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Bel fruit contains natural fibre, which supports healthy bowel movements and keeps the stomach feeling light. Many people also consume it to improve energy levels naturally without relying on sugary packaged beverages. Since it is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, bel may also support immunity during seasonal changes.



Also Read: Easy Dosa Recipe To Try At Home For Breakfast

Step-by-step recipe to make bel sharbat at home

Ingredients:

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* 1 ripe bel fruit

* 3-4 glasses of chilled water

* 4-5 tablespoons jaggery or sugar (adjust to taste)

* A pinch of black salt

* Roasted cumin powder

* Ice cubes (optional)

* Mint leaves for garnish



Representational Image | Freepik

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Method:

Start by cracking open the hard shell of the bel fruit carefully using a rolling pin or heavy knife. Scoop out the pulp into a large bowl and add water. Let it soak for about 15-20 minutes so the pulp softens completely.

Mash the pulp well using clean hands or a spoon. Strain the mixture through a sieve to remove seeds and fibres. Add jaggery or sugar, black salt, and roasted cumin powder. Stir thoroughly until everything dissolves.

Serve chilled with ice cubes and fresh mint leaves for an extra refreshing touch.

