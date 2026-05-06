Mocktails For Summers: Try These 5 Recipes To Feel Refreshed

If you are seeking relief this summer, mocktails make for an excellent choice. Their diverse flavours will not only tantalise your taste buds but also provide a soothing coolness that refreshes you from within. The ingredients used to prepare these mocktails possess inherent cooling properties that will keep you feeling cool and comfortable all day long.

Watermelon and mint mocktail

Watermelon has a very high water content, making it an excellent source of hydration during summers. You can prepare this mocktail by extracting watermelon juice and blending it with fresh mint leaves and lemon juice. In addition to cooling the body, this drink also helps protect against dehydration. When served over ice, it delivers a truly refreshing sensation. Furthermore, Vitamin A and C found in watermelon are highly beneficial for your overall health.

Mocktails can make you feel instantly refreshed | Image: Freepik

Mango and mint mocktail

To prepare mango and mint mocktail, simply combine fresh mango chunks, lemon juice and mint leaves. When served with ice cubes, it provides instant relief from the heat and cools the body down immediately. This mocktail is easy to prepare and is a hit with people of all ages. It is also packed with antioxidants.

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Lemon and ginger mocktail

Lemon and ginger mocktail serves as a fantastic beverage for warding off both summer heat and common digestive issues during the warmer months. To prepare it, mix lemon juice with grated ginger (or ginger syrup), a pinch of black salt and some mint leaves. Ginger aids digestion, while the lemon helps detoxify the body. When served with soda and ice, it tastes quite delicious.

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Mocktails can help beat dehydration | Image: Freepik

Raw mango and lemon mint mocktail

During the summer months, the tanginess of raw mangoes combined with mint is very soothing and beneficial for health. To prepare this mocktail, raw mango pulp, lemon juice and a generous amount of fresh mint leaves are used. Adding black salt and roasted cumin to the mix enhances its flavour. This drink is also highly beneficial for digestion.

Coconut water and cumin mocktail