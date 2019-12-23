4 Most Essential Health Benefits Of Dark Chocolates That You Must Be Aware Of

Apart from the rich taste, dark chocolate is full of nutrients that has various health benefits for you. Dark chocolate is made from the seed of the cocoa tree. It is also one of the best sources of antioxidants on the planet. Studies also show that dark chocolate can improve your health and lower the risk of heart disease. However, the one with sugars could be harmful to you. Let’s look at the various benefits of dark chocolate:

Also read: Here's An Easy Recipe To Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutritious

This is a high-quality dark chocolate, which is high in cocoa is actually nutritious. This is rich in fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese and a few other minerals. The fatty acid profile of cocoa and dark chocolate is quite good too. However, dark chocolate is best consumed in moderation. It also contains stimulants like caffeine and theobromine, but it won't keep you up all night because they are not as strong as they are in coffee.

Also read: Chocolate Masks: Try These Nourishing And Moisturising Dark Chocolate Face Masks At Home

Source of Antioxidants

Cocoa and dark chocolate have a wide variety of powerful antioxidants. The raw, unprocessed cocoa beans are among the highest-scoring foods (as done by oxygen radical absorbance capacity ORAC) that have been tested for antioxidants. This test is done by researchers when they place a bunch of free radicals against a sample of the food and assess how the antioxidants in the food can battle the radicals.

Heart Diseases

The compounds in dark chocolate appear to be highly protective against the oxidation of LDL. This causes much less cholesterol to lodge in the arteries which results in a lower risk of heart disease. Several long-term observational studies also show promising results. Observational studies show a drastic reduction in heart disease risk among those who consume the most chocolate.

Improve Brain function

Dark chocolate might also improve the function of your brain. Studies show that it may also significantly improve cognitive function in elderly people with mental impairment. Cocoa contains stimulant substances like caffeine and theobromine, which may be a key reason why it can improve brain function in the short term.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.