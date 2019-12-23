Here's An Easy Recipe To Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies

Filled with Christmassy vibes and cosy winter mornings, everybody needs buttery cookies to kick-start their day. This perfect snack does not need any special occasion to savour. Available in all shapes and sizes, chocolate chip cookies are loved by all. And the best part is they are easy and effortless to prepare. Without any further ado, we have penned down a quick recipe for these doughy, sweet and chocolicious cookies to drool over.

Total time: 35 minutes

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 12-15 minutes

Total servings: 30-35 cookies

Ingredients to prepare chocolate chip cookies

2 cups of melted butter; about 450 gms

2 cups of brown sugar; 450 gms

2 cups of granulated sugar 400 gms

4 large eggs

One tablespoon of vanilla extract

5 cups of all-purpose flour; about 620 gms

2 tablespoons of baking powder

4 cups of chocolate chips; about 700 gms

Step-by-step method to prepare chocolate chip cookies:

Whenever you plan to prepare cookies, keep the butter outside and let it soften on room temperature. Preheat the oven to 190 degree Celsius. Pick up a large bowl and add brown sugar, melted butter, granulated sugar in it. Whisk them until they are evenly blended. Combine eggs and vanilla and mix evenly until it gets fluffy and smooth. Add the dry ingredients i.e. all-purpose flour and baking powder. Mix it evenly into a smooth and thick batter and avoid lumps. Sprinkle chocolate chips in it and mix it to get it evenly combined. Line the baking tray with parchment paper. Pick up an ice-cream scoop and scoop out six balls of dough on the tray. Bake cookies for about twelve minutes. Let it cool down for a while before serving this delicious baked goodness.

