5 Raita Recipes For Summers
Raita is made from curd or yogurt which is a summer essential due to its cooling properties.
In summers, avoid consuming foods that could harm your stomach and health. If you want to spice up your summer lunch, you can make different types of raita at home. You can have them with your meal or without it. Yogurt cools the body as temperatures rise and also helps in improving your gut health. Using curd or yogurt as the base, here are some raita recipes that you can try making at home as an accompaniment to your afternoon and night meals.
Cucumber raita
Cucumber raita is incredibly tasty. You can prepare it quickly and easily at any time. You can eat it to keep your body hydrated. You should eat it to enhance the flavour of your summer lunch.
Bottle gourd raita
Gourd is considered extremely beneficial for your health. If you eat bottle gourd raita every day during the summer, you will not dehydrate easily and your body will be filled with freshness.
Mint raita
Mint raita is a great way to refresh your body. If you make it for lunch, everyone at home will appreciate its taste. It will make you feel refreshed during summer heat and also improves your digestion.
Mixed vegetable raita
You can make it by mixing finely chopped onion, tomato, cucumber and coriander leaves in yogurt. Add masala according to your taste and serve chilled.
Sweet pineapple raita
Sweet pineapple raita is also easy to make at home. It's delicious and quick to prepare. You can make it for summer lunch. It can also be served as a sweet dish by mixing a few more fruits and ingredients.
