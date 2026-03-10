5 Raita Recipes For Summers

Raita is made from curd or yogurt which is good for gut health and digestion | Image: Freepik

In summers, avoid consuming foods that could harm your stomach and health. If you want to spice up your summer lunch, you can make different types of raita at home. You can have them with your meal or without it. Yogurt cools the body as temperatures rise and also helps in improving your gut health. Using curd or yogurt as the base, here are some raita recipes that you can try making at home as an accompaniment to your afternoon and night meals.

Cucumber raita

Cucumber raita is incredibly tasty. You can prepare it quickly and easily at any time. You can eat it to keep your body hydrated. You should eat it to enhance the flavour of your summer lunch.

Raita made from yogurt cools the body in excessive heat | Image: Freepik

Advertisement

Bottle gourd raita

Gourd is considered extremely beneficial for your health. If you eat bottle gourd raita every day during the summer, you will not dehydrate easily and your body will be filled with freshness.

Mint raita

Mint raita is a great way to refresh your body. If you make it for lunch, everyone at home will appreciate its taste. It will make you feel refreshed during summer heat and also improves your digestion.

Advertisement

Raita is made from curd or yogurt which is good for gut health and digestion | Image: Freepik

Mixed vegetable raita

You can make it by mixing finely chopped onion, tomato, cucumber and coriander leaves in yogurt. Add masala according to your taste and serve chilled.

Sweet pineapple raita