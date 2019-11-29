A Paniyaram Can Make For A Very Healthy Breakfast. Learn How To Make It

If you want to taste something that is delicious as well as healthy, then you should definitely try this Paniyaram recipe. This South Indian dish is a mixture of south Indian spices and vegetables. It is prepared with Idli batter, carrot, cabbage and mint leaves. Paniyaram recipes make for a healthy breakfast. Here is a Paniyaram recipe you can try.

Ingredients required for Paniyaram recipe - ideal for 2 servings

1/3 cup Idli batter

2/3 tablespoon onion, carrot, cabbage

3/4 cup coriander leaves and mint leaves

1/4 piece ginger

3/4 piece green chilli

2 tablespoon oil

1-2 pinches of salt

How to make Paniyarams

Step 1

To prepare this delicious and quick South Indian dish, take a bowl and add Idli batter to it. Then add onion, carrot, cabbage, coriander leaves, mint leaves, ginger, green chilli and salt. Stir the mixture thoroughly. You can add your own home-made masala, but it is completely optional. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly. Now leave the batter aside for 20-30 minutes. The fermentation is very important so let it set aside for some time to ferment.

Step 2

Meanwhile, take the Paniyaram maker and quickly clean the maker. Later grease the Paniyaram maker with refined oil. Pour the batter into the maker. Heat the maker over a medium flame, cover the lid and let the Paniyaram get fluffy. You can take help of a spoon or knife to take off the Paniyarams out of the container. Transfer them to a serving plate. You can serve this South Indian dish with chutneys of your choice.

Paniyaram recipe is really quick and easy to prepare as it does not require a market full of vegetables. This South India dish is perfect for picky eaters as they won't be able to make out the vegetables that are added to the dish. You can pair Paniyaram with various chutneys. You can enjoy this recipe without adding on to those extra calories. Another healthy benefit is that there is less use of oil in the recipe. So, if you are bored with trying Dosas and Idlis but want to have South Indian food, then paniyaram can be the way to go. Also, it can be easily packed and does not create a huge mess while eating. This recipe is easy to hog on for everyone from children to the elderly. You should definitely try your hands on this recipe. It is one of the easiest South Indian dishes to make that will not require much hustle and time.

