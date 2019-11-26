Best Dal Makhani Places In Mumbai That Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

On a cold night, there is no better combination than enjoying Dal Makhani with buttery naans. The dish might be simple but it requires a seasoned hand to make Dal Makhani a delicious recipe. The dish requires a perfect quantity of lentils, spices and creaminess. So, here are some of the best places in Mumbai that serve mouth-watering Dal Makhani.

Dal Makhani at Lotus Cafe

This delicious dish is famous for its preparation and taste at this Mumbai restaurant. The dish is known to be simmered for over 24 hours for the spices and cream to blend in. It is difficult to imagine the love and effort to make the dish, you may definitely want to try Dal Makhani over this place. Location: Lotus Cafe, JW Mariott, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Maa Ki Daal

This place in Mumbai offers the perfect north Indian food, especially Dal Makhani. The Mumbai restaurant is known to serve for a long time and is favoured by many celebrities. The slowly cooked Dal Makhani is what attracts the people and will remind you of your mother's cooking. Location: Khyber, MG Road, Fort, Mumbai.

Masala Bay

This is another best place in Mumbai that serves Dal Makhani. This recipe is known to be prepared by some legends and the way they prepare the dal. The restaurant is known to cook Dal Makhani is an age-old style. That helps to bring out the flavour that will leave you wanting for more. Location: Taj Lands End, Bandstand, Bandra West.

Dal Sigree

This restaurant in Mumbai has been known to churn some delicious delights for a long time. If you are in a comfortable mood, this is the perfect place to visit. The speciality of this place is the butter that they use is to cook is known to use home-churned butter, that adds a personal touch to the dish. Location: Platinum Techno Park, Behind Reghuleela Mall, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Ticca Tikka

The Dal Makhni at this place is a buttery concoction that will leave you hungry for more. When paired with Nan, the dish becomes a dream come true. The Dal Makhani at this place will leave you salivating, so head to this place as soon as possible. Location: Royal Classic, New Link Road, Andheri West.

