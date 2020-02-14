Aerobic Exercise vs Anaerobic: Know The Difference Between The Two

Aside from dieting, gyming and other similar exercises, aerobic and anaerobic are two of the most common strategies employed by those trying to shed extra pounds. According to a heath daily, it burns calories, playing a key role in weight loss. In addition to helping you lose weight, both these exercises have been linked to many other benefits, including improved mood and stronger bones, states Healthline.

There has always been a debate about what type of exercises are better for your health: aerobic or anaerobic. It all depends on your goals and body type, either of the approaches may yield better results for you. Here is the basic difference between aerobic and anaerobic as stated by Healthline.

Also Read | Sleep quality can be improved by consuming these healthy foods

Aerobic vs Anaerobic: These are the differences between the two

In aerobic exercises, muscles have enough oxygen to produce the energy needed to perform. Whereas on the other hand, in anaerobic exercises the oxygen demand is greater and you can’t keep up with the energy your body is demanding.

Aerobic exercise reportedly increases your endurance. Anaerobic exercise will not only help you burn fat but also help you gain lean muscle mass. However, aerobic and anaerobic segments are placed in perfect balance to give you maximum fat-burning benefits.

Also Read | Health: Detox drinks that can give you healthy skin and hair

Aerobic exercise

Aerobic exercise is the best type of exercise to keep your digestive tract in shape.#AWHSBodyCampaign2019 pic.twitter.com/Xqn15UBTln — Ivy, Olivia, Themi, Jake. (@IvyThemi) December 20, 2019

Anaerobic exercise

The rugby 🏉 unit in grades 5 & 6 has been a huge success! It’s great anaerobic exercise plus teaches concentration & cooperation. Thanks to ⁦@tonyridnell⁩ and ⁦@Seawolves_Rugby⁩ players ⁦@ShalomSuniula⁩ & ⁦@williamrasilek1⁩ for bringing this to OWS. pic.twitter.com/B4kAXCGmfy — Open Window School (@OWSBobcat) October 9, 2019

Also Read | Food Diet | Check out these various types of food diets followed by many

Also Read | 5 healthy reasons you should be drinking Cinnamon water daily

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image Source: Unsplash by Bruce Mars