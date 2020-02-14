Aerobic Exercise vs Anaerobic: Know The Difference Between The Two

Aside from dieting, gyming and other similar exercises, aerobic and anaerobic are two of the most common strategies employed by those trying to shed extra pounds. According to a heath daily, it burns calories, playing a key role in weight loss. In addition to helping you lose weight, both these exercises have been linked to many other benefits, including improved mood and stronger bones, states Healthline.
There has always been a debate about what type of exercises are better for your health: aerobic or anaerobic. It all depends on your goals and body type, either of the approaches may yield better results for you. Here is the basic difference between aerobic and anaerobic as stated by Healthline.
Also Read | Sleep quality can be improved by consuming these healthy foods
Also Read | Health: Detox drinks that can give you healthy skin and hair
Aerobic exercise is the best type of exercise to keep your digestive tract in shape.#AWHSBodyCampaign2019 pic.twitter.com/Xqn15UBTln— Ivy, Olivia, Themi, Jake. (@IvyThemi) December 20, 2019
The rugby 🏉 unit in grades 5 & 6 has been a huge success! It’s great anaerobic exercise plus teaches concentration & cooperation. Thanks to @tonyridnell and @Seawolves_Rugby players @ShalomSuniula & @williamrasilek1 for bringing this to OWS. pic.twitter.com/B4kAXCGmfy— Open Window School (@OWSBobcat) October 9, 2019
Also Read | Food Diet | Check out these various types of food diets followed by many
Also Read | 5 healthy reasons you should be drinking Cinnamon water daily
Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.