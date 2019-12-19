Sleep Quality Can Be Improved By Consuming These Healthy Foods

Sleep is something we all need, and our body requires it to feel rejuvenated after a long day's work. It is often said that a minimum of eight hours of sleep is extremely necessary for maintaining both a healthy mind and a healthy body. However, you must have noticed that sometimes when you get up in the morning, you end up feeling more lethargic and exhausted instead of feeling fresh. Well, according to new research this could be due to your food choices.

Can you actually feel exhausted even after sleeping for the minimum hours required?

A study by Sealy UK, says that it is our food choices which impact the quality of our sleep. The Sealy UK study covered 2,058 UK citizens, which resulted that a minimum of three days in a week, individuals woke up feeling tired and exhausted. Furthermore, another astounding fact which was highlighted in the study was that vegetarians woke up four days in a week feeling tired, which is in comparison worse than a non-vegetarian. Also, a minimum of two individuals out of five felt like sleeping again, after waking up.

How to improve your sleep?

According to expert, Holly Housby, certain healthy food items can actually help in improving the quality of sleep. Consumption of these healthy food items will not only improve your sleep but also benefit the mind to feel fresh and rejuvenated every morning. Take a look at some healthy food items which aids to improve the quality of sleep.

Eggs

Eggs are must-have healthy food which not only gives the required protein to the body but also has Vitamin D, which is great for reducing exhaustion and encouraging a good night's sleep. The tryptophan present in it also boosts better sleep.

Fish

Salmon fish is a healthy food item in the true sense of the word as it has a plethora of health benefits attached to it. It is a great source of omega 3, tryptophan and magnesium. All these nutrients help in accelerating the serotine, which is also known as the sleep-regulating hormone, thus leads to improvement in the quality of sleep.

Cheese

Even though the fat content in cheese leads to weight gain, there are other magical properties attached to this superfood which can help in estimating a better sleeping pattern. The intake of cheese results in the secretion of more tryptophan, which further regulates better sleeping experience.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose only. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.