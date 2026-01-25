Aloo Gobhi Parantha To Sarson Ka Saag: 7 Seasonal Dishes To Relish Before Bidding Adieu To Winters

As winter slowly loosens its grip and longer, sunnier days are around the corner, it’s also time to say final goodbye to the season’s most comforting delights. The winter season brings with it a fresh supply of green, leafy vegetables. Special recipes are prepared to keep the body warm as the temperature dips. Before the chill officially fades, here are seven winter-special dishes you must savour one last time.

Gajar ka halwa



Representative image | Image: Freepik

No winter food list is complete without gajar ka halwa. Made with fresh, juicy red carrots, slow-cooked in milk and generously enriched with ghee, this dessert tastes best only during the colder months. The natural sweetness of winter carrots gives the halwa its signature flavour and vibrant colour.

Sarson ka saag and makki ki roti

A true North Indian winter staple, sarson ka saag paired with makki ki roti is a celebration of seasonal greens. The earthy flavours of mustard leaves, slow-cooked with spices and topped with white butter, make this dish both nutritious and deeply satisfying.

Til ke ladoo



Representative image | Image: Freepik

Prepared during Makar Sankranti, til ke ladoo are rich in sesame seeds and jaggery. Besides being delicious, they are known for their warming properties, making them ideal for cold weather.

Gond ke ladoo

A winter powerhouse, gond ke ladoo are made with edible gum, whole wheat flour, ghee and dry fruits. Traditionally prepared in North Indian homes, they are valued for boosting strength and providing warmth during the colder months.

Aloo Gobi parantha



Representative image | Image: Freepik

Winter vegetables like potatoes and cauliflower are at their freshest this season, making aloo gobi parantha a must-have. Crisp on the outside and soft within, these paranthas taste best when served hot with homemade butter and a bowl of curd.

Methi thepla



Representative image | Image: Freepik

Fresh fenugreek leaves are abundant in winter, lending methi thepla its distinct aroma and flavour. Light yet satisfying, it is enjoyed across Indian households with curd, pickle or jaggery.



Tomato soup



Representative image | Image: Freepik

Light, tangy and soothing, tomato shorba is a winter favourite across many Indian homes. Infused with warming spices and herbs, this comforting soup is perfect for chilly evenings and serves as a gentle reminder of winter’s cosy charm.