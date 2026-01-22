Easy Tips And Tricks To Prepare The Perfect Charcuterie Board Like Shefali Shah

While aesthetically pleasing and a party hit, the charcuterie board is a confusing choice for most hosts. Even celebrities such as Shefali Shah could be seen left puzzled while arranging the spread. On January 21, the actress took to her Instagram account to share her struggles with the charcuterie board.

From house parties and festive get-togethers to cosy movie nights, charcuterie boards have become the ultimate crowd-pleasing food spread. Visually appealing and endlessly customisable, a well-assembled charcuterie board can elevate any gathering without demanding hours in the kitchen. Here are some easy tips and tricks to help you build the perfect, balanced, beautiful board every time.

Start with the right base

Choose a sturdy wooden board, marble slab, or even a large platter as your foundation. The size should depend on the number of guests. As a general rule, it’s better to go slightly bigger than necessary to avoid overcrowding and to allow each element to shine.

Balance meats and cheeses

The heart of a charcuterie board lies in its meats and cheeses. Aim for variety rather than quantity. Include two to three types of cheese—such as a soft option like brie, a semi-hard cheese like gouda, and a hard cheese like parmesan or aged cheddar. Pair these with cured meats like chicken pepperoni for a mix of textures and flavours.

Advertisement

Add fresh and dried fruits

Fruits bring colour and natural sweetness to the board. Grapes, apple slices, berries, or figs work beautifully as fresh options. Dried fruits like apricots, cranberries, or dates add depth and pair exceptionally well with cheeses. In India, seasonal fruits such as pomegranate or sliced pears can be great additions.

Don’t forget the crunch

Crackers, breadsticks, and toasted baguette slices provide the necessary crunch. Offer at least two varieties—plain crackers and flavoured ones—to suit different tastes. Nuts like almonds, walnuts, or cashews add another layer of texture while filling empty spaces stylishly.

Advertisement

Incorporate spreads and condiments

Small bowls of honey, fig jam, olive tapenade, or mustard can instantly elevate the board. These accompaniments help tie flavours together and give guests the freedom to experiment with combinations.



Also Read: Viral Video: Nick Jonas Relishes This South Indian Delicacy In Singapore

Focus on visual appeal

Start by placing the cheeses first, then arrange meats in folds or rolls around them. Fill gaps with fruits, nuts, and crackers. Mixing colours and shapes keeps the board visually interesting and inviting.



Also Read: 2-Ingredient Viral Japanese Yoghurt Cheesecake Recipe

Keep dietary preferences in mind