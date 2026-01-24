Is Your Diet Lacking Fiber? Here Are Some Vegetarian Food Items That Are Fiber Rich

A balanced diet holds the key to a long and healthy life. While consuming essential nutrients like protein, vitamins and minerals is a non negotiable, fiber is also equally important in your meal. Eating dietary fiber can have long-term health benefits. However, since plants and fruits are the richest sources of fiber, people usually skip them from the meal. Here are some vegetarian sources of fiber that one can add to their diet.

According to the National Academy of Medicine, here's the daily fiber recommendations for adults.

21 grams for women older than age 50

25 grams for women age 50 or younger

30 grams for men older than age 50

38 grams for men age 50 or younger

All fruits and vegetables are rich in fiber | Image: X

What vegetarian food items are rich in fiber?

Nutritious foods that can help you get more daily fiber include

Whole-grains such as barley, bulgur, brown rice and whole-wheat bread or pasta

Fruits

Vegetables

Beans, peas and other legumes

Nuts and seeds

Kidney beans or rajma is a good source of fiber | Image: Freepik

Tips to add more fiber in your daily diet

For breakfast, choose a cereal with 5 grams or more of fiber per serving. Adding cereal with sliced bananas, berries or other fruits.

Whole wheat, whole-wheat flour, brown rice, wild rice, buckwheat, whole-wheat pasta and quinoa contain a lot of fiber and should be part of your daily diet, even if its in smaller quantities.

Beans such as peas and lentils are excellent sources of fiber.