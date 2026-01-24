Updated 24 January 2026 at 21:18 IST
Is Your Diet Lacking Fiber? Here Are Some Vegetarian Food Items That Are Fiber Rich
Fiber is required for optimal gut and digestive functioning. However, since it's found in vegetables and fruits, people often skip them from their diet.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
A balanced diet holds the key to a long and healthy life. While consuming essential nutrients like protein, vitamins and minerals is a non negotiable, fiber is also equally important in your meal. Eating dietary fiber can have long-term health benefits. However, since plants and fruits are the richest sources of fiber, people usually skip them from the meal. Here are some vegetarian sources of fiber that one can add to their diet.
According to the National Academy of Medicine, here's the daily fiber recommendations for adults.
21 grams for women older than age 50
25 grams for women age 50 or younger
30 grams for men older than age 50
38 grams for men age 50 or younger
Advertisement
What vegetarian food items are rich in fiber?
Nutritious foods that can help you get more daily fiber include
Advertisement
Whole-grains such as barley, bulgur, brown rice and whole-wheat bread or pasta
Fruits
Vegetables
Beans, peas and other legumes
Nuts and seeds
Tips to add more fiber in your daily diet
For breakfast, choose a cereal with 5 grams or more of fiber per serving. Adding cereal with sliced bananas, berries or other fruits.
Whole wheat, whole-wheat flour, brown rice, wild rice, buckwheat, whole-wheat pasta and quinoa contain a lot of fiber and should be part of your daily diet, even if its in smaller quantities.
Beans such as peas and lentils are excellent sources of fiber.
Fruits and vegetables are rich in fiber as well as vitamins and minerals. In case of canned fruits, choose those that are canned in 100% fruit juice instead of syrup. If you eat canned vegetables, make sure they're low in sodium.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 24 January 2026 at 21:18 IST