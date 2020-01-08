Aloo Tikki: Here's An Easy 5-steps Recipe To Make This Savoury Snack At Home

Aloo Tikki is a lip-smacking savoury snack which is often enjoyed prior to meals like a starter or during tea parties. It is a common food item, especially in North India. Aloo Tikki is one such dish that you will find in almost every chaat menu across India.

Aloo Tikki is super easy to make and is a great food option to serve your family or guests during high tea. They are crispy, tasty and are really filling in nature. You can also serve this particular Aloo Tikki dish with curd, tamarind chutney and green mint chutney for a flavoursome Aloo Tikki chaat. Take a look at the super easy and quick Aloo Tikki recipe.

Ingredients for Aloo Tikki Recipe:

Five Boiled potatoes

Some chopped coriander leaves

Two tablespoons of bread crumbs

Red chilly powder-One tbsp

Chopped green chilly-three to four

Garam Masala- One tbsp

Chaat Masala-Two tsp

Salt to taste

Corn flour-Two tsp

Boiled and mashed chana dal-Three tbsp

Desi Ghee

Aloo Tikki Recipe

Aloo Tikki recipe is a quick recipe which you can make in just five easy steps.

Step 1: Prepare the mash

In a glass bowl mash all the boiled potatoes properly. Make sure the mash is consistent in texture and smooth. Once your mash is ready, add the chopped coriander leaves and chopped green chilly to it. Mix all the three ingredients well.

Step 2: Add all the spice

Starting with chaat masala, add all the spices i.e. garam masala, red chilly powder, salt. After adding all the spices add bread crumbs, cornflour and hot desi ghee. Mix all the ingredients well and make a dough.

Step 3: Make Aloo Tikki circle balls

Step three in the Aloo Tikki recipe includes making a dough. Once your dough is ready, make as many medium-sized balls as you can for the Aloo Tikki. One the Aloo Tikki balls are ready, flatten them with the help of your fingers a little.

Step 4: Frying

Now comes the most crucial part of this Aloo Tikki recipe and that is frying. In order to make crispy Aloo Tikkis, make sure your fry the Aloo Tikki balls on medium heat in non-stick cookware. Add eight tbsps of desi ghee in a non-stick saucepan and let it heat. Once the desi ghee is hot enough, add two Aloo Tikki at a time. Cook on both sides until the colour changes to a golden brown. Take out these Aloo Tikki's in a plate over a tissue so that the excess ghee is sucked by the tissue.

Step 5: Presentation

You can either have Aloo Tikki accompanied by some green mint chutney or you can transform it in the form of a Dahi aloo Tikki, alongside some curd and tamarind chutney. Serve it hot, to enjoy the drool-worthy taste of this delicious home-made Aloo Tikki recipe.