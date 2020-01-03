Oat Milk Recipes You Can Easily Make At Home For A 'healthy You'

Oat Milk and oats with milk are altogether two different food items. Oat milk is something you make on your own, unlike oats which you pop in a bowl of hot milk or hot water and relish. Oat milk is the new vegan substitute to dairy milk which you can consume instead of to drinking whole milk inclusive of milk fat. Individuals on a vegan diet generally opt for oat milk as they avoid intake of any dairy products while observing a vegan diet. There are a variety of recipes you can prepare with oat milk, which are highly nutritious in nature and helps to keeps your hunger pangs at bay. Amongst countless recipes take a look at some interesting oat milk recipes you can make at home.

Easy to make Oat Milk recipes to try at home

Oat milk smoothie

Oat milk smoothie is a quick and easy-to-make dish, which you can prepare within a span of five minutes. In a blender, add a handful of mixed berries like blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry. Add one glass of oat milk to it with some ice cubes. Blend all the ingredients well until you get a thick consistency. Transfer in a glass and enjoy this healthy smoothie. It is a healthy smoothie as no sweetener is added to it. If you still want some sweetness in your oat milk smoothie you can add half a teaspoon of honey or sugar-free in it.

Mixed fruits with oat milk and granola

Fruits are very rich in vitamins and minerals. You can use any fruits of your choice to make this healthy and lip-smacking healthy breakfast dish. All you need is a bowl of diced fruits like strawberry and kiwi. Now in a glass bowl, add some thickened oat milk and the diced fruits. Crush a granola bar and use it as a topping on your fruits add some a honey on top of the fruit bowl. Your dish is ready to be served. You can also add nuts or seeds of your choice like almonds or raisins.

Oat milk with pancakes

To make pancakes we need ingredients like flour, baking powder, salt, and some olive oil. Add all the ingredients in a glass bowl and mix them. Pour in some vanilla extract and oat milk, and whisk. Heat a non-stick pan with oil. Add a heaped tbsp of batter to the pan and cook the pancakes on each side. Serve the pancakes with honey and thickened oat milk.

