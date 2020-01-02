From Caramel To Cheese, Here Are Some Most-loved Popcorn Flavours

Popcorn is something we love to binge on, especially while watching movies. The sweet and salty taste of beefed-up popcorn kernels is simply amazing. It is difficult to stop once you start popping them in your mouth. Popcorn is an exceptionally easy snack to prepare; it takes just a couple of minutes. Nowadays, one can find exclusive fancy popcorn outlets across urban cities. Popcorn comes in numerous varieties and shapes too. Take a look at some of the most popular popcorn flavours people like to gorge on.

Types Of Popcorn Flavoured

Caramel Popcorn:

Caramel is one of the most saleable popcorn flavours across the globe. The sweet taste of this lip-smacking popcorn is hard to resist. Caramel Popcorn is prepared with the help cooked sugar syrup with a tint of vanilla essence and baking powder. Caramel popcorn tastes delicious when combined with another flavour, like that of salted or cheese popcorn. The caramel melts in the mouth as soon as you pop in a kernel.

Cheese Popcorn:

Who doesn't love the delicious creamy taste of cheese? Cheese popcorn is a popular choice when it comes to deciding popcorn flavours from the popcorn counter. There's a massive variety within cheese popcorn. Some of the most known cheese popcorn variants are three-cheese popcorn, mozzarella cheese popcorn or garlic cheese popcorn.

Classic Salted Popcorn:

Salted popcorn is the original flavour of popcorn which has been devoured since generations. As the name suggests, the only additional ingredient used, in a handful of kernels is salt. As salt gives a nice and subtle taste to the kernels. Kernels puff up as soon as they get in contact with heat over for a couple of minutes.

Butter Popcorn:

This particular type of popcorn is rich in calories and very filling. Popcorn kernels are coated with melted butter while cooking. Butter popcorn is luscious on the taste palette as well. When combined with an aerated drink or juice, the flavour of the butter intensifies majorly.

Chocolate Popcorn:

The latest popcorn variant which is quite in demand when it comes to kids are chocolate popcorn. Chocolate popcorn at times substitutes chocolate dessert. Chocolate popcorn is mouth-watering, and kids particularly enjoy this type of popcorn the most.