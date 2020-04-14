Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Try These Juices That Can Be Made With Limited Ingredients

The coronavirus lockdown has not only confined people to their homes, but it has also limited the supplies of all necessary requirements. Groceries have been provided to the people, but the supply is limited therefore only a few fruits and veggies are available. Since it is important to take all vitamins and minerals, people often tend to get inclined towards packaged fruit juices, however, it is better to go organic and have all health benefits by making juices at home. Here are several fruit juices to make at home with limited ingredients.

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale is one of the easiest juices to make at home.This juice can be made with 3 green apples, 2 celery stalks, 1 cucumber, 1 lemon and ginger.

Pineapple and Kale Juice

Pineapple and kale make a great combination as the sweet taste of pineapple blends right with the taste of kale. Take half a cup of freshly chopped pineapple, 1 green apple (cored), a handful of cilantro, and 6 leaves of kale with stems. Blend all and serve the juice.

Green Juice

A good blend of all the green veggies that one tends to include in their diet helps in providing a boost of energy in one's body. In a mixer add 4 handful of spinach, 1 leaf of kale, 1 cucumber, peeled half lemon, one apple, and a small carrot. This blend makes for an incredible detoxifier with a powerhouse of anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Berry blast

One of the tastiest juices to make at home, berry blast can be made with limited ingredients. Blend 1/2 cup blueberries,1/2 cup blackberries, 2 freshly squeezed lemons, 1 tablespoon chopped ginger, and 1 cup water. Make a smooth mixture and garnish it with some berries for some crunch.

Sweet Carrot juice

Carrot is one of those vegetables that has several health benefits. It is rich in fiber and also rich in Vitamin K and potassium. To prepare this juice, add 10 peeled and chopped carrots,2 medium -sized apples. Parsley can also be added for some extra flavour. Use a juicer or blender and make this healthy and delicious recipe.

Disclaimer: The information given has been curated from various websites. Please do consult your doctor for any allergy or problem before consuming it.