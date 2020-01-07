Here Are The Health Benefits Of Drinking Amla Juice On An Empty Stomach

Amla which is also commonly known as Awla or scientifically as Phyllanthus Emblica. It is a type of Indian gooseberry. This citrus fruit is pale green in colour and carries tons of beneficial characteristics in it that can benefit the individual incredibly.

Amla is considered as a religious or sacred fruit in India, as it has several healing properties and is even used in some religious rituals. According to a popular health portal, this superfood has ample of minerals and vitamins and eight-time more vitamin C than an orange. It also carries 17 times more antioxidant power than a pomegranate has in it, hence Amla juice is one of the best options a good health.

Amla juice contains one of the most effective remedial properties used for treating many ailments. It does tastes a bit sour and thus some people may find it unpleasant. If the juice is consumed daily, the multi-fold health benefits of this bitter, but better-for-health juice can work wonders. So, here are some of the incredible health benefits of drinking Amla juice every day on an empty stomach in the morning.

Here are the benefits of drinking Amla juice every day on an empty stomach as sourced from various health websites and medical journals-

According to medical experts, Amla juice can be very helpful in treating your cough and flu and mouth ulcers. If two tsp Amla juice is consumed daily with an equal amount of honey and lemon in it, it can work wonders. One of the best home remedies for cough and flu is Amla juice.

Amla juice can help reduce your cholesterol levels, as it contains amino acids and antioxidants that help aid the overall functioning of the heart.

This magical citrus fruit juice is also beneficial in managing diabetes, and respiratory ailments like asthma.

According to medical experts, the alkaline nature of amla aids in clearing the system and strengthening the digestive system.

Drinking amla juice daily can support your liver function and flushes out toxins from the body.

As it contains an abundance of Vitamin C, it is also rich in iron, calcium, phosphorous and therefore can be consumed as a whole nutritional drink.

Amino acids and protein existing in amla juice benefits in hair growth, deal with hair fall and revitalizing the root as well as the shaft.

According to reports, if you dab a cotton swab of amla juice onto your face it can fight marks, pigmentation, and blemishes.

Also, very beneficial for weight loss, as it cuts down the extra body fat and cleans your stomach properly.

Benefits of Amla Juice on an Empty Stomach

Drinking this magical amla juice on an empty stomach should be the first thing in the morning so that it ensures the absorption of all nutrients. It can work as an outstanding energy boost at the start of the day or as a soothing beverage. The juice will help your body digest and repair more powerfully while you sleep.

DISCLAIMER:

The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

