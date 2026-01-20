Amish White Bread Recipe: Know How To Prepare This Sweet Bread At Home

Amish White Bread is a sweet homemade white bread that is perfect for sandwiches and toast. For those wanting to begin their baking journey, it's a beginner-friendly yeast bread. Amish White Bread is identified with its tender crumb and golden crust. When baked well at home, it's better than the traditional, store-purchased white bread. Amish White Bread is not just easy to prepare but keeps one fueled with energy for long hours. Here's how to prepare your loaf of the delicious and healthy Amish White Bread.

Ingredients for Amish White Bread

2 cups warm water

⅔ cup white sugar

1 ½ tablespoons active dry yeast

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 ½ teaspoons salt

6 cups bread flour

How to prepare Amish White Bread?

Dissolve sugar in warm water in a large bowl, and then stir in yeast. Allow to proof until yeast resembles a creamy foam.

Mix oil and salt into the yeast. Mix in flour one cup at a time.

Knead dough on a lightly floured surface until smooth.

Place in a well-oiled bowl and turn dough to coat. Cover with a damp cloth. Allow the dough to rise until doubled in bulk. Advised resting time for the kneaded dough is about 1 hour.

Shape the dough into loaves and place into two well-oiled loaf pans.

Bake for 30 minutes or till golden brown.

