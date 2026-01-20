Are Eggs Actually Good For Health And What Is The Best Way To Consume It? Here's What Expert Has To Say

Egg is one of the most go-to options for people. Be it a breakfast dish or an in-between meal snack, eggs are one of the easiest to make food products, especially in an Indian household. While quick and easy to make, the ingredient also has a controversial reputation. While some vouch for it, others have strong opinions against eggs. To settle the debate, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Board-Certified Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, took to his Instagram account to share a video talking about the benefits of eggs.

The doctor answers important questions about eggs

On January 19, Dr Sethi shared a video from his popular ‘yes or no’ segment with food ingredients. Talking about the food product, the expert answered whether eggs are a good breakfast option. He stressed, “Yes, eggs are one of the best breakfast proteins.” He added that eating eggs is also considered good for fatty livers, if eaten in moderation. He argued that protein from the egg helps reduce sugar intake and aids liver health.



The expert also shared that for most people, eating eggs does not cause an elevation in cholesterol level. Dr Sethi added that eggs are rich in protein, which improves fullness and reduces cravings, ultimately helping in aiding weight loss. He continued that eggs have almost zero carbs and are safe to eat with coffee or tea. He warned that eggs rarely cause bloating and cautioned that some people are sensitive to them, so they should listen to their gut.



What is the best way to consume eggs?

In the same video, Dr Sethi shared that it is not safe to eat raw eggs. He recommends not eating raw eggs, as it comes with the risk of salmonella infection. Talking about protein absorption, the expert said cooked eggs are better. He concluded that eating boiled, poached, scrambled egg or omelette is recommended. He also sugested to consume one or two whole eggs per day.



