Ayurvedic Diet Tips Which Help In Balancing Different Energies In The Body

An ayurvedic diet is an eating pattern which is known to work wonders for people, for over a thousand years. It is entirely based on the principles of Ayurvedic medicine and focuses on balancing different types of energy inside the body which helps in improving health. Ayurvedic diet is said to be healthy not only for your body but also your mind.

What is an Ayurvedic diet?

Ayurveda is a form of holistic medicine that focuses on promoting a balance between your body and your mind. According to Ayurveda, five elements make up the universe which is Vayu-air, Jala-water, Akash- space, Teja- fire, Prithvi-earth. These elements are known to form different doshas in the body which are defined as types of energy that circulate within the body.

What to eat?

Ayurvedic diet has a specific guideline for each dosha. The diet includes eating whole foods like fruits, vegetables, grains and legumes. These foods are rich in many essential nutrients and are healthily beneficial to a person. It may also protect against chronic diseases. People following this diet should minimise processed foods which lack fibre and important vitamins and minerals. Experts have also suggested that eating higher amounts of processed foods may be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, cancer and even death.

Eating techniques

Intake six tastes in a meal which include sweet, salty, sour, bitter, pungent and astringent. Ayurvedic experts have reported that you should start your diet with sweet food (fruit), then eat salty food, followed by sour food (citrus fruit), finish food with pungent food (onions and peppers), astringent (green apple) and bitter (celery, kale).

Eat mindfully with concentration, avoid laughing or talking and other distractions. Eat your food slowly which aids metabolism but east quick enough to prevent food from getting cold. Eat food in proper quantity and avoid overeating. Eat only when you have properly digested your previous meal.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.