Traditional Baisakhi Dishes To Relish With Your Friends And Family

Food

Apart from prayer and gatherings, people also indulge in some delicious Baisakhi food. Here’s taking look at some Baisakhi food items that you can make.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
baisakhi food

The festival of Baisakhi is celebrated on April 13 or 14 of every year. This day marks the Sikh New Year. This day is said to be one of the most important festivals in the Sikh community and is celebrated with great zest and happiness in north India, as well as other countries. Apart from prayer and gatherings, people also indulge in some delicious Baisakhi food. Here’s taking look at some Baisakhi food items that you can make on this special day.

Baisakhi 2020 food items that one can make on this day

Chhole Bhature

Chhole Bhature is one of the most popular north Indian dishes. This dish is famous across the world is can be eaten at any time of the day. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rituraj & Mehak | Delhi Food (@delhifoodnest) on

Achari Mutton

The mouth-watering spicy lamb dish called the Achari mutton or Achari Gosht is one of the most delicious dishes one can indulge in. This tender lamb meat is pickled with Indian spices and condiments including fenugreek seeds, red chilies, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and much more. The dish is served with naan or paratha, which is basically Punjabi flatbreads.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🐼 🤘🏻😈👿🐶❤️🖤👶🏻🤱🏻 (@lil_satans_mom) on

Tandoori Chicken

Chicken Tandoori is one of the most common Indian starters that is a part of the Punjabi cuisine. The dish is made by marinating the chicken with spices and curd and then cooked on a tandoor, a cylindrical oven.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chennai Food Community (@chennaifoodcommunity) on

Chicken Saagwaala

Chicken Saagwaala is known to be the healthier version of the butter chicken, as it is cooked with spinach. This is will leave you wanting more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Desi B-Desi (@desibdesi.blog) on

Also read | COVID-19: Punjab CM Asks People To Stay Indoors On Baisakhi 2020

Pindi Chana

Pindi Chana is a dry vegetarian dish that is also considered as a signature dishes of the Punjabi cuisine. This dish is prepared by cooking chickpeas in a paste with an assortment of several spices.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yummefy (@yummefy) on

Makki di roti with Sarson ka saag

Any festival for the Punjabis is incomplete without the legendary food, Makki di roti, and Sarso ka saag. This is one of the most famous dishes in Punjab.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manali Ghosh (@manali_g8) on

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Throwback Picture To Wish Fans On Baisakhi 2020

Coconut Laddoo

Coconut laddoos are specially prepared during the festival of Baisakhi. They are made from grated coconut, sugar, condensed milk and clarified butter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ThePlentifulPlatter (@theplentifulplatter) on

Also read | Tamil New Year, Baisakhi, Ram Navami: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Hema Malini, Others Extend Heartfelt Greetings

Also read | Offer Prayers At Home On Baisakhi 2020: Akal Takht Jathedar

First Published:
