Balanced Meal Proportion Map: A Guide To Maintain A Healthy Diet

Maintaining a helathy diet calls for eating meals in right proportions. Many people suffer from mood swings, constipation, unhealthy skin when they are on a diet. Dietician Rujuta Diwekar revealed the reason behind this is people tend to eat lesser when they go on a diet and in return end up harming their body.

According to Rujuta Diwekar, the only way to stay fit is to opt for a balanced meal in right proportions. She also believes that the correct way to have a balanced meal is by choosing the right proportions. Recently, she also revealed the meal proportion map which answers many questions about how to maintain a balanced diet. Have a look at them here:

How can one measure the right proportion of meal for a balanced meal?

The only way to measure the right proportion is intuitively and visibly and not by grams and volume, according to Rujuta. She also revealed that the proportions are independent of the size of the plate. In practical terms, it means that there should be no effort to eat more veggies or dal in the hope of eating less rice/ roti/ bhakri

How to fit sweets in a balanced meal?

Diwekar reveals that sweets should be a part of a meal on special occasions by the decision and not by desperation.

How fit both rice and roti in a balanced meal?

One can eat both rice and roti under the 50% space allocated for grains in your plate. The key is to finish the meal and not feeling stuffed with it.

A few more answers like 'When and how to eat fruits?', 'How to add junk food once in a while in your diet?' have been answered by Rujuta Diwekar in an Instagram post shared by her. She has rolled out a meal proportion map for those who want to maintain a balanced diet.

Have a look at Rutuja Diweakar’s post here:

