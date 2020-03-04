Keto Meal: Jowar Roti Is The Best Way To Have Protein And Vitamins

Jowar roti is soft and delicious that can be enjoyed with any main dish or vegetable. Jowar flour is gluten-free, rich in fibre, high protein grain. Jowar is said to be full of vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients. It contains vitamin B, iron, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus and traces of zinc, copper and many other nutrients. Here are a few different ways to make Jowar roti.

Masala Jowar roti

Ingredients

1 cup Jowar flour / Jolanda hittu / sorghum

1 onion

1/2 cup cucumber

2 - 4 green chillies

1 tbsp white sesame seeds / til

1 tsp cumin seeds jeera

coriander leaves chopped

curry leaves

salt to taste

oil

Instructions

Add onion, cucumber, green chilli, coriander, curry leaves, cumin seeds, sesame seeds and salt in a wide mixing bowl. Heat the griddle. When it's hot, put the sheet on the griddle.

Pour some oil. Cover it and cook until it becomes slightly brown in colour. Then flip the roti and continue cooking for about a minute or so till the roti becomes crispy.

Masala Jowar roti is ready to be served. It can be serve with coconut chutney / pickle / chutney powder + yoghurt / chutney powder + butter. Enjoy them as your heart weekend breakfast/snack/dinner.

Jowar Roti(Jolad rotti)

Ingredients

1 cup of Jowar flour (jolad hittu)

1 1/2 cups of water

Salt to taste

Instruction

Take water in a bowl and heat it. Once it is heated add the salt as per your taste.

When the water comes to the boiling point, start adding the jowar flour into it.

Keep stirring until the water is soaked by the flour. Take off the heat.

Start kneading the mixture in the dough and make a flatbread. (You can make the flatbread as per the size of your choice)

To fry the jowar roti

Take the frying pan and heat it.

Place the Jowar roti and apply some water. (Apply water makes roti soft while frying, but applying water is optional)

Once the roti is half fried from one side, flip it and fry it from the other. Jowar roti is ready to serve.

Jowar Roti/sorghum flour bread

Ingredients

2 cups Jowar flour/sorghum flour

½ cup potato, boiled and grated

½ cup fresh fenugreek leaves

½ tbsp ginger grated

1 tsp sea salt

Instructions

Boil one medium-sized potato. Once it is cool enough, peel and grate. You can add grated potato in the dough flour.

Wash the fenugreek leaves under running water. Take out all excess water and roughly chop the methi leaves.

In a big mixing bowl, combine together jowar flour, grated potato, methi leaves, ginger and salt and mix it.

Knead into a soft dough while adding warm water into it. Divide the dough into 6-8 small balls.

