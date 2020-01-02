Origins Of Banana Chips And Easy-to-make Recipes To Prepare This Snack At Home

Fried in coconut oil, crisp and salty with a hint of sweetness, banana chips are listed among the must-haves of Kerala. Banana chips are usually covered with sugar or honey to have a sweet taste, which is fried in oil and spices. Banana chips are often compared to chifle, which are made from firmer, yet starchier fruit varieties of the genus Musa, commercially called plantains or "cooking bananas". Reportedly, the frying technique of banana chips was first mentioned in Apicius, a Roman cookbook, which says about frying food in Olive oil.
In the past, almost every house in Kerala had an ace banana chip chef and usually, it was the matriarchs of the house. However, nowadays, banana chips is a major small scale industrial activity in Kerala. One such acclaimed production unit is the Calicut Halwa and Bakery on Jew Street at Market Junction in Kochi.
