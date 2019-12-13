Pringles Collaborates With Adult Swim To Create 'Pickle Rick' Inspired Chips

The makers of Rick and Morty have collaborated with potato chips giant Pringles to create a special signature flavour. The flavour called ‘Pickle Rick’ is inspired from the third episode of season three of the show. The fans have agreed that ‘Pickle Rick' was one of the most remarkable episodes in the history of the show which has gathered a lot of fan following.

'Pickle Rick'

The show created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon has memorable characters and absurd yet socio-politically significant plot lines and motifs that explore unusual themes. The ‘pickle rick’ episode showed Rick turn into an abstract form that made itself a body by stitching together torn off parts of dead rodents and pickled cucumber. Apparently, the onion and pickle flavoured chips will taste just like Pickle Rick would taste in virtual reality. Pringles will be launching the flavour for the super bowl which will start on February 3, 2020. It is a marketing avenue that the company has been targetting for the past two years by releasing exclusive edition flavours for the game weekend though this will be the first time that the company will be exploring the flavours of the animated award-winning sci-fi adult sitcom.

According to reports, Netflix had to wait for the entire season to finish airing on Adult Swim in the US before being allowed to stream it themselves. Fans of the show were forced to wait over two years for the show and according to Adult Swim, the new season will only have five episodes. Fans were not happy with Adult Swim because they believe five to be too few episodes for the time they had to wait for the new season. The name of the episodes is 'Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat', 'The Old Man and the Seat', 'One Crew Over The Crewcoo's Morty', 'Craw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim's Morty' and Rattlestar Ricklactica'.

