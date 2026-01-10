Beetroot Halwa Recipe: Hrithik Roshan Waited 14 Months For This Sweet Winter Delicacy, Here's How You Can Make It At Home

Hrithik Roshan is extremely fit. Even at 52, he continues to inspire everyone to hit the gym and stay fit. His chiseled abs is years of hard work and sweating in the gym. However, abs are not just build inside the gym. Diet plays an equally important role in adding definition to your abdomen area. This means that Hrithik doesn't eat just anything that he craves. Actors like him have a carefully designed food plan and sweet dishes are often missing from their diets altogether or are enjoyed in moderation.

Hrithik's abs are to die for!

Finding healthy alternatives to lip-smacking desserts is the task assigned to actors' nutritionists. In a video shared by his team, Hrithik enjoyed Beetroot Halwa 14 months after strict dieting for Fighter. Beetroot Halwa is a healthy alternative to Suji and other types of halwas prepared at our homes. Let's learn how to make the healthy Beetroot Halwa.

Beetroot is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. To make Beetroot Halwa, follow these steps.

Grate washed beetroot.

Chop some dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins and pistachios.

Heat a flat base pan and put grated beetroot on it.

Add almond milk and cashew paste to make it rich in taste and flavour.

Instead of sugar or other sweetening agents, use xylitol like Hrithik prefers.

Let the shredded beetroot cook on a sim flame. Meanwhile, in another pan, heat a cup of ghee.

Lightly cook the chopped nuts and add this to the cooking beetroot.