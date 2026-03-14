Updated 14 March 2026 at 22:50 IST
Benefits Of Eating Garlic Dipped In Honey
Garlic and honey both are good for health as it is. When combined, their medicinal properties effectively double up.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
In Ayurveda, diseases have been treated for centuries using herbs derived from nature. Some of these herbs are readily available in our own kitchens, and their mere consumption can bestow the gift of good health. Garlic and honey are two such food items that are easily found in every household. However, a blend of these two ingredients acts as a veritable elixir for the body. Garlic and honey are instrumental in helping with heart ailments and rectifying sluggish digestion.
Beyond its culinary use, garlic is also utilised in the treatment of various ailments. In Ayurveda, individuals suffering from elevated cholesterol levels are advised to consume fresh garlic cloves. Garlic contains a health-promoting compound called Allicin, which functions as both an antibiotic and an antioxidant. Its consumption ensures proper blood circulation throughout the body and prevents the blood from becoming excessively thick. Garlic is also rich in oxygen, sulfur and various other chemical compounds that endow it with potent antibacterial and disease-fighting properties.
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Honey, on the other hand, is a naturally occurring sweet substance whose consumption has minimal adverse impact on the health of individuals suffering from diabetes. Honey contains two key antioxidants—flavonoids and polyphenols—which help alleviate itching and redness in the body while simultaneously boosting the immune system. Honey also possesses antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties that prove beneficial in combating a wide range of diseases.
When garlic and honey are combined, their therapeutic properties are effectively doubled. In Ethiopian traditional medicine, the blend of garlic and honey is hailed as a "life-restoring elixir" for the body. The resultant becomes a potent remedy against respiratory ailments, infections, skin disorders, heart disease and gastrointestinal issues. This mixture helps alleviate the symptoms of the common cold and cough. By thinning the blood, it reduces the risk of stroke. Additionally, it serves as an effective aid in managing high blood pressure, arthritis, toothaches, constipation and various other infections.
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Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 22:50 IST