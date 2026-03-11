This Tomato Based Dish Serves As Immunity Booster In Changing Weather

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, which boosts the body's immunity | Image: Republic

Health issues like cold and sore throat are common during the changing weather. In such a situation, it's crucial to keep yourself fit and immune from within. If you're tired of the same boring decoction or soup, this time include a very special and tasty South Indian dish – Tomato Rasam – in your diet. Rasam acts as an immunity booster.

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, which boosts the body's immunity | Image: Freepik

Why consume Tomato Rasam during changing weather?

The combination of tomatoes, black pepper, garlic and turmeric used in Rasam makes it a treasure trove of health. Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, which boosts the body's immunity. The asafoetida and cumin seeds added to Rasam keep the digestive system healthy and soothe the stomach after a heavy meal. Additionally, the warming effect of pepper and garlic helps reduce sore throat and congestion in the lungs.

Main ingredients for Tomato Rasam

Tomatoes: 3-4 ripe and red

Tamarind paste: 1 tablespoon (for a slight tang)

Arhar (toor) dal: 2 tablespoons (cooked and mashed – optional)

Turmeric powder: 1/2 teaspoon

Water: 2-3 cups

Fresh coriander leaves: A handful (finely chopped)

Rasam masala (coarsely ground)

Black pepper: 1 teaspoon

Cumin seeds: 1 teaspoon

Garlic: 4-5 cloves

Tomato Rasam can be enjoyed with rice or as a soup dish | Image: Freepik

For tempering

Ghee or oil: 1 teaspoon

Mustard seeds: 1/2 teaspoon

Curry leaves: 8-10

Dried red chilies: 2

Asafoetida: A pinch

How to make Tomato Rasam at home?

– First, wash the tomatoes and chop them finely or mash them well by hand. In a large pot, add tomatoes, tamarind water, turmeric and salt, along with 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Boil until the tomatoes are completely soft.

– Once the tomatoes are boiling, add crushed black pepper, cumin and garlic paste. If using lentils, add the mashed lentils too. This gives the rasam a good consistency.

– Let the rasam cook on low heat for 5-7 minutes. Remember, the rasam should not be boiled too much. Just cook until it reaches a gentle boil and aroma begins to fill the air.

– Heat ghee in a small pan. Add mustard seeds, dried red chilies, curry leaves and asafoetida. When the mustard seeds start crackling, immediately pour this tempering over the prepared Rasam and close the lid to trap the aroma.

– Sprinkle chopped coriander leaves. Your hot, immunity-boosting tomato rasam is ready.