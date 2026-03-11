Yogurt Or Buttermilk, Which Is Better For People Feeling Acidity And Constipation?

In most Indian households, yogurt and buttermilk is consumed with meals. Whether it's a hot summer afternoon or a heavy meal, people consume these milk-based products to cool the stomach and improve digestion. Both yogurt and buttermilk are made from milk and contain healthy bacteria that are considered beneficial for digestive health. However, when stomach-related problems like acidity, bloating, loose stools or constipation occur, the question often arises as to whether yogurt or buttermilk is better.

Yogurt

Yogurt is made by fermenting milk with healthy bacteria, which increases the amount of probiotics in the milk, making it beneficial for digestion. Yogurt is thick and creamy, rich in protein and calcium and has a slightly sour taste. Due to its probiotics, yogurt helps maintain the balance of healthy bacteria in the stomach and can also aid in recovery from mild constipation or antibiotic use.

Yogurt and yogurt based products cool the body in summer | Image: Freepik

Advertisement

Buttermilk

Also known as chaas, buttermilk is made by mixing yogurt with water and churning it. Sometimes, mild spices like cumin, ginger or mint are added to improve digestion. Buttermilk is light and thin, low in fat, hydrates the body and is easy to digest. Due to its high water content, it doesn't weigh heavy on the stomach, helps reduce acidity and cools the body during summer. The spices used in it also help reduce gas and bloating, making it a good option for those who experience bloating or digestion problems after eating.

Buttermilk is lighter on the stomach than yogurt | Image: Freepik

Buttermilk or yogurt, what to take for acidity and bloating?

If you frequently experience acidity or bloating, consuming buttermilk may be beneficial. Buttermilk doesn't feel heavy and is easily digested. It soothes the stomach lining and improves digestion without making you feel heavy or uncomfortable. On the other hand, some people may feel a heavy stomach after eating yogurt. Eating thick yogurt, especially at night, can be uncomfortable.

Advertisement

However, small amounts of fresh yogurt during the day are generally safe.

Which is better for loose bowel movements or constipation?