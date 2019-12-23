Best Frankies In Delhi: 'Tibb's Frankie' To 'Brown Sugar', Places You Must Visit

Delhi is known for the street food and desi food cuisines from the heart of spices. Frankie is said to have originated in Mumbai and is slightly different from Kati Rolls. They are basically rolls filled with vegetables, meat, fish or egg. The stuffing of a frankie differs according to the ingredients that you may prefer. They can also have added flavours of cheese and paneer. It is also known as the Indianised version of the Lebanese Pita Wrap. Frankies are one of the pocket-friendly and heart-filling food items. Here are some of the best frankies in Delhi you should try while binging on Delhi food.

Best Frankies in Delhi

Tibb’s Frankie

Tibb's Frankie is a famous frankie franchise spread over metro cities in India. Tibb’s Frankie has several outlets in Delhi and has been serving the best frankies in Delhi. Veg Regular Frankie, Chicken Tikka Frankie, Tandoori Chicken Frankie, Chicken Regular Frankie are some of the must-try on the menu.

Wrap lovers need to check the "Frankie" #wraps from Tibb's Frankie in #JLT Their wraps are created from a perfect blend of curried meats & vegetables. It's available for #veg & #nonveg, and can be ordered online through #craveuae online #fooddelivery & table-booking app. #curry pic.twitter.com/ITmQC7rRhR — craveuae.ae (@craveuae) March 7, 2019

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar is a frankie point located at Delhi's famous hanging out spot for millenials, Gk-1. The cafe is known for its chicken and paneer frankie, giving scrumptious food to hog on and amazing shakes to have.

The Fusion Food Stand

As the name suggests, The Fusion Food Stand has an amazing menu with a fusion twist. The fusion food stand serves Chinese food as well as continental food. They offer some amazing dim-sums to hog on. Their BBQ Chicken Frankie is a must-try.

