Frankie Places In Mumbai That Are A Must-visit For Every Foodie

Frankies are basically rolls filled with vegetables, meat, fish or egg. The stuffing of a frankie differs according to the ingredients that you may prefer. They can also have added flavours of cheese and paneer. Here are the best places to find frankie in Mumbai.

Breadkraft, Andheri West

A treat for all those who love vegetarian food. This place is famous for its vegetarian frankie. This place is located near Lokhandwala complex in Andheri West. This place has multiple outlets because of its mouth-licking delicacies.

Tibbs Frankie, Borivali (West)

This place is located in Borivali near I.C Colony. A good variety of veg, as well as non-vegetarian frankies, are available here. You can also enjoy the ambience of the place. Paneer Tadka Frankie is a must-try here. It has multiple outlets across the city.

Roadside Fast Food, Nerul

This is a place where you can have frankies until your stomach is full without worrying much about your wallets. It provides great variety in vegetarian Frankie’s and at very reasonable prices. Paneer and cheese frankie is a must-try here.

Roti N, Ulhasnagar

The place has a large variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian frankies. It provides spicy yummy frankies that has both quantity and quality. One frankie here can satiate your hunger easily. It is located near Kaccharam Statue, Ulhasnagar, Mumbai.

Radha’s Kitchen, Lower Parel

Here, both the frankie and the ambience are a treat for every foodie. Though it is on the expensive side, it is totally worth it. It is located on N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

