Frankie Places In Mumbai That Are A Must-visit For Every Foodie

Food

Frankie is one of the most delicious and easy available snacks. It can be found on the street easily and affordable too. Here are the best places in Mumbai.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Frankie

Frankies are basically rolls filled with vegetables, meat, fish or egg. The stuffing of a frankie differs according to the ingredients that you may prefer. They can also have added flavours of cheese and paneer. Here are the best places to find frankie in Mumbai.

Breadkraft, Andheri West

A treat for all those who love vegetarian food. This place is famous for its vegetarian frankie. This place is located near Lokhandwala complex in Andheri West. This place has multiple outlets because of its mouth-licking delicacies. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tibbs Frankie, Borivali (West)

This place is located in Borivali near I.C Colony. A good variety of veg, as well as non-vegetarian frankies, are available here. You can also enjoy the ambience of the place. Paneer Tadka Frankie is a must-try here. It has multiple outlets across the city. 

Also Read| Mumbai Food: Here's Where You Have To Go Right Away To Taste The Best Authentic Chinese

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Roadside Fast Food, Nerul

This is a place where you can have frankies until your stomach is full without worrying much about your wallets. It provides great variety in vegetarian Frankie’s and at very reasonable prices. Paneer and cheese frankie is a must-try here. 

Also Read| Smoothie Bowls: Check Out Some Of The Best Smoothie Bowls In Mumbai

Roti N, Ulhasnagar

The place has a large variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian frankies. It provides spicy yummy frankies that has both quantity and quality. One frankie here can satiate your hunger easily. It is located near Kaccharam Statue, Ulhasnagar, Mumbai.

Also Read| The Best Places To Find Creamy Nachos In Mumbai

Radha’s Kitchen, Lower Parel

Here, both the frankie and the ambience are a treat for every foodie. Though it is on the expensive side, it is totally worth it. It is located on N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Also Read| Best Kerala Food Restaurants In Mumbai That You Can Visit Any Time

