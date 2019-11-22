Andaman And Nicobar Islands: Places In The Union Territory That Serve Delicious Delicacies

Andaman and Nicobar Islands lie at the southeastern edge of the Bay of Bengal. It is a Union Territory comprising 572 islands, of which 37 are inhabited. It is surrounded by a magnificent range of mountains and a broad spectrum of flora and fauna. It is one of the most visited Union Territories in India with Port Blair as its capital. Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer you some of the best places to eat apart from its scenic beauty. Here is a list of some of the best places to dine in the Union Territory.

Best places to eat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Full Moon Café

The Full Moon Café is located at the Havelock islands of the Andaman region. They are known to serve the best delicious sea-food in the popular Beach 5. The place is highly recommended for a romantic dinner night. It serves a wide variety of cuisines that includes Indian, American, Asian and many more. The place has a great sea-view and is surrounded by trees.

Mandalay

Mandalay is known for its lively evenings on the island. It makes you experience the best live music and a lot of mouth-watering food. The place has an excellent view that will make you admire its beauty for hours. It has the perfect ambience that will lift your mood in no time. It is located at the Marine hill. A healthy breakfast with a great view are enough to bring a smile on your face.

New Lighthouse restaurant

The New Lighthouse restaurant is situated in the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. It is very popular among travellers and locals. It serves the best-grilled fish and lobsters that will make you crave for more. The place is a real value for money and will surely allow you to leave with a memorable experience.

Annapurna restaurant

Annapurna restaurant is famous for its South-Indian food. It is located in the heart of Port Blair. The place has a very decent ambience and is pocket-friendly as well. Veg thali and idli vada are its specialities that are loved by the tourists. It is pocket-friendly and worth trying once on your trip to the islands.

