Best Strawberry Filled Desserts In Mumbai To Try This Winter Season

The season of strawberry is finally here. Mumbai winter is welcomed for many reasons, one of the most important ones being strawberries. For most Indians, anything with strawberries is nothing less than a delicacy that they must indulge in, no matter what. You can blame it on the fact that strawberries are a season-specific fruit across India. So, making the most of the fruit is an absolution. Here are the best strawberry desserts to enjoy during winters in Mumbai this season-

Strawberry filled desserts in Mumbai this winter season

Strawberry Hot Chocolate

Strawberry Hot Chocolate is just the thing to get you through the next few months of winter. It is based on the famous hot chocolate formula and includes real strawberry puree, blended in the right amount. Strawberry Hot Chocolate also includes the chocolate-dipped strawberry thing, fresh whipped cream, and the berry flavour, is just the thing to lighten and brighten your mood.

Strawberry Cheesecake

It’s no secret that everyone loves a silky smooth cheesecake. But, with strawberries coming into the season, there can be no better way to highlight this bright red and juicy fruit. A Strawberry Cheesecake has always been an absolute stunner. You will love how the sauce slowly drips down the cheesecake with every bite, and how the filling is creamy and rich, but it’s a bit fluffy rather than heavy and dense. It is amongst the perfect strawberry desserts for the season.

Strawberry Milkshakes

Is there anything better than a strawberry milkshake? Cold, creamy, so thick that your straw stands straight up, and gets filled with juicy berries. Nothing quite hits the spot like an old-fashioned strawberry shake. Strawberry Milkshakes is a very refreshing and healthy drink to recharge your energy levels.

