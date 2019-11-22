Strawberries: Five Incredible Benefits Of This Magical Fruit For Improving Skin Health

Pollution in the environment has made it difficult for people to stay healthy and maintain the beauty of the skin. Strawberry is that delicious vitamin-rich fruit that can help you satisfy your tempting sweet tooth and nourish your damaged skin. This conical-shaped super fruit provides you with high antioxidants, vitamin C, and many other nourishing nutrients for your skin. According to medical experts, strawberries have high vitamin C content and also helps you lessen your wrinkles and early age skin problems. Strawberry is that magical fruit for improving the quality of your skin and hence here are its amazing benefits of it:

Five incredible benefits of strawberries for skin

Anti-ageing properties

Strawberries help in preventing pre-mature ageing with its anti-oxidant properties. Collagen is one of the major causes of wrinkle formation. Strawberries prevent wrinkles from developing, ensuring a happy supple look on your face. Apply strawberry pulp or juice on your face directly to get that natural beauty.

No more acne

Acne that is developed by excess build-up of sebum can be cleaned with the nutrients present in strawberries. The acidic nature and vitamin C-rich contents of strawberries allow it to eradicate excess oil from the skin. Hence, one can get rid of acne by indulging in skin-products that contain strawberries or simply by including these berries in the diet.

UV skin protection

Strawberries are those fruits, which contain high anti-oxidant ellagic acid, and it is very beneficial for the skin as it protects it from unsafe UV rays. According to the researchers at a university in Korea, it is discovered that mice that were exposed to UV rays after giving them ellagic acid treatment indicated less wrinkle formation as matched with the mice that were not given the treatment beforehand the exposure. Hence, Strawberries can treat your skin perfectly from harmful UV rays.

Perfect for face masks

Rich in vitamin C, strawberries help to nourish and rejuvenate your skin. Reportedly, strawberries are termed as acidic in nature and hence effectively removes the excess oil on the skin. Strawberry masks can be prepared at home easily and applied on the face to refresh it deeply. You can get that glossy pink skin by applying the strawberry face packs or masks.

Skin lightening

Strawberry juice or pulp is highly efficient in reducing blemishes and acne scars. This amazing fruit juice comprises of skin lightening sources and also ellagic acid which diminishes dark spots from the skin. You can just apply the juice to the dark spot-prone area, using a cotton ball and rinse it well after it dries.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.