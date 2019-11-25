Black Fungus: Everything You Need To Know About This Wild Mushroom

The idea of consuming something called "Black fungus" is really unappetizing. But in reality, is there something really named as black fungus and also is it consumable? What is the use of eating something like that and what does it taste like? Well, black fungus exists and is consumable. It is an edible wild mushroom that is also a popular ingredient among many Asian dishes. Here is everything from nutritional value to its health benefits.

Also Read | New York Names Facilities That Treated Drug-resistant Fungus

What is it?

Black fungus is scientifically called as Auricularia Polytricha which is a wild mushroom. It is also referred as tree ear because of its shape. Balck fungus is mostly found in China and is known to be present at places with tropical climates as well. It also found in some parts of Nigeria, Hawaii, and India. This mushroom is known to grow on the trunks of trees and fallen logs but it is also cultivated.

Also Read | Poison Fire Corals Fungus Spotted In Australia's Rainforest In Cairns

Uses of Black fungus

The black fungus is known to have a chewy texture. It has been sold for about a hundred years and is known to be used as a traditional Chinese medicine. Black fungus is mostly sold in dry form. According to the experts, the mushroom can be reconstituted in warm water for at least one hour. When it is soaked in water it expands in size. The wild mushroom has neutral taste and is used as a popular ingredient in Malaysian, Chinese, and Maori cuisine.

Nutritional Value of Black Fungus

According to a research study, the black fungus is rich in carbohydrates, calories, proteins, sodium, and cholesterol. It is also known to be rich in antioxidants and is known to promote gut health and immunity. Black fungus also contains many 'prebiotics' which is a type of fibre that is helpful for the good bacteria in the gut thus improving digestive health. According to a research it is also known to lower bad cholesterol and decrease the risk of heart diseases.

Also Read | These Slick Looking Headphones Are Made Of Fungus

Things to remember

Scientists recommend that before you consume the black fungus it is important to soak it in warm water before cooking to kill bacteria present in them. Sometimes, it may also contain residues like contaminants which can be poisonous. Always take the necessary precautions before its consumption. If you have a sensitivity or allergy to something, just check with a doctor before including it in your diet.

Also Read | Man, Who Sniffed His Own Smelly Socks Every Day, Hospitalised With Lung Fungal Infection

Disclaimer: If you have a medical history of allergy or sensitivity then consult a doctor before including black fungus in your diet.