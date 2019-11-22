Bohri Sweet Dishes: Top Three Items You Should Definitely Try

Indian cuisine offers the most varied options there can be. Indian food reflects a perfect blend of various cultures and traditions. From delicious North Indian dishes to lip-smacking South Indian food, India is home to diversified food options. The Indian culinary basket of options also includes the Bohri cuisine. Bohris are widely popular with the variety of dishes they offer. The sweet dishes they make are considered to be healthy and tasty. Here are the best sweet dishes from the Bohri cuisine you definitely want to try.

1. Kalamrah

Kalamrah is nothing but sweet curd rice, served with lots of dry fruits and pomegranate. However, it is not as simple as it sounds. It is a thick deeply churned rice mixture that blends well with sour yoghurt. Bohris also have this notion that the mixture of overcooked rice and yoghurt should be mixed in one direction only. Although people these days use the different types of equipment that are easily available like mixers and blenders. But the real essence comes when it is churned with hand, and in one direction. This dish is a true delight and very filling too.

2. Malidah

Malidah is another popular sweet dish from Bohri cuisine. Made from whole wheat flour, semolina, jaggery, dry fruits and ghee, this recipe is considered to be the healthiest sweet dish in the Bohri cuisine. This dish is a wholesome bucket of nutrition which is very filling for kids and also eaten by women during pregnancy. Bohris specially prepare this dish on the occasion of Eid Ul Adha.

3. Lachko

This dish is considered to be one of the best Bohri sweet dishes. It is usually made from buckwheat or lapsi (broken wheat pieces). Once again being a healthy sweet dish, it includes dry fruits, pressure cooked buckwheat, jaggery, semolina and ghee. This dish marks its significance as it is specially served on the first night of Moharam when Bohris celebrate their new year, and also decorate a big thaal (a huge plate in which everyone sits and eats together) with numerous varieties of food. Lachko is best served when it is hot and is a must dry dish from the Bohri cuisine.

