Food: How To Make Quick And Easy Mug Cakes At Home Which Are Perfect For Desserts

Are you looking for a quick and easy small desert? Well, Mug cake is exactly what you need. It is a cake made in a mug and is the perfect last-minute dessert after dinner. Here we have listed some recipes of mug cakes which you can make at home in just a few minutes.

Chocolate Mug Cake

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, white sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, milk, canola oil, water, and vanilla extract

Method: Mix flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a large microwave-safe mug. Prepare a mixture with milk, canola oil, water, and vanilla extract. Cook in the microwave until cake is done in the middle for about 1 minute 45 seconds.

ALSO READ: Netflix: Best Food Documentaries On Netflix That Are A Must-watch

Vanilla Mug Cake

Ingredients: Unsalted butter, milk, pure vanilla extract, granulated sugar, all-purpose flour, baking powder, pinch salt, and chocolate sprinkles

Method: Place butter in a large mug and microwave 30 to 40 seconds until melted. Whisk in the milk, vanilla extract, and sugar. Later, whisk in the flour, baking powder, and salt until combined. Stir in the sprinkles. Microwave for 80 to 90 seconds. Cool a few minutes before enjoying.

Birthday Party Mug Cake

Ingredients: Butter, all-purpose flour, sugar, egg yolk, milk, vanilla, baking powder, and decorator sprinkles

Method: Place butter into 12-ounce coffee mug and microwave for about 30-45 seconds. Add all remaining cake ingredients except sprinkles and mix well with a fork. Now add sprinkles. Microwave for 45-60 seconds. Top with vanilla ice cream and serve warm.

ALSO READ: Things To Do In Christmas: From Shopping To Food Everything You Could Do In Mumbai

Carrot Cake Mug Cake

Ingredients: White whole wheat flour, stevia, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, butter, Greek yoghurt, nonfat milk, vanilla extract, and finely grated carrots

Method: Lightly coat a with nonstick cooking spray. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, powdered stevia, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, stir together the butter, Greek yoghurt, and milk with vanilla and vanilla crème stevia. Gradually mix it in the flour mixture. Fold in the carrots. Spread the batter into the prepared ramekin and microwave for 3 minutes. Let the mug cake cool. Stir together the Greek yoghurt cream cheese, milk, and stevia in a small bowl until smooth and drizzle on top of the mug cake.

ALSO READ: Food: Famous Biscuits In India Which Are Loved By The People

ALSO READ: Food: Chaat Varieties Across India That Will Leave Your Mouth Watering