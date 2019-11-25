Bread Recipe: Easy And Quick Recipes To Prepare At Home And Ease Your Hunger Pangs

If you are craving for some evening snacks, or have a fussy kid at home, grab onto some delicious bread recipes and ease those hunger pangs. Bread is mostly preferred as snacks for breakfast or evening to munch on. One can prepare some bread recipes very quickly and easily at home to satisfy their cravings and also to serve these food items made form bread to guests. So, here are some bread recipes that are not only delicious and tasty but also healthy to indulge at the same time.

ALSO READ | Caramel Bread Pudding: Make This Recipe At Home In Three Easy Steps

Food items to prepare quickly and easily from bread at home

Bread Dahi Chaat

If you are desiring to have a delicious chaat, you need not visit the Chaat-Wala next door. You can skip the unhealthy chaat from the roadside and try this quick healthy bread Dahi chaat recipe at home-

First, soak a few slices of bread in water and let them turn soft.

Squeeze out the water from the bread and roll them into small balls.

Garnish with green chutney, sweet Khajoor chutney, sev, chopped onions and tomatoes, fresh coriander leaves and curd.

Garnish it with chaat masala.

ALSO READ | 2 Easy-to-make And Delicious Bread Roll Recipes You Can Try

Bread Upma

This a twisted recipe of bread, which is healthier and also different than the usual Upma. Bread Upma is a famous South Indian breakfast that is prepared mostly by South Indians.

Cut 6-8 slices of bread into a square shape. In a frying pan, heat some butter, and brown these bread pieces

After that, add some boiled potatoes, chopped green chilies, chopped onions and tomatoes, asafoetida, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, red chili powder, and lemon juice. Just remember to serve it hot.

Cheese and celery sandwich

This is one of the best bread recipes for tea time. Nothing is better than these quick and easy cheese and celery sandwiches you can try at home.

Spread proper cheese and mayonnaise on the slices of whole wheat bread perfectly on the corners.

Place some slices of tomatoes, fresh lettuce leaves, chopped celery finely and some fresh black pepper powder.

ALSO READ | Indian Breakfast Recipes With Bread: Delicious Bread Upma, Bread Pakora And Egg Bread Toast Recipe

Cheese Chilly toast

This bread recipe is a cheesy and spicy bread toast that one can serve with hot tea or even morning breakfast. This bread item is especially loved by kids.

Take a small bowl and mix a cup of grated cheese and some chopped green chilies without seeds

To make it healthy, add some chopped onions capsicum and carrots.

Now place this mix on bread slices and bake them for a minute or two till it gets toasty and crispy.

ALSO READ | Crepes For Breakfast: Here Are Various Delicious Recipes To Try Out