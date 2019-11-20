Caramel Bread Pudding: Make This Recipe At Home In Three Easy Steps

Caramel bread pudding is considered to be the go-to dessert dish that one likes to devour post-meal. It is the most appealing and much-loved dessert served in most of the restaurants today. It is best served with caramel and crunchies and is considered to be one of the most lip-smacking desserts today. If you want to prepare this pudding at home, here is a quick guide to making it.

How to make caramel bread pudding at home

Ingredients

To make your caramel bread pudding at home, you will need a few bread slices, depending on the size of the pudding you want to make. One cup milk, two to three spoons of sugar, half a cup of sweetened condensed milk. For those of you who prefer eggs, you can add two beaten eggs as well. Add one tablespoon of vanilla essence, depending on how sweet you to want it to taste. And finally, add a little ghee or butter.

Step 1

Take the bread slices and cut them into small pieces. Take a bowl full of bread pieces and add them to the blender. Now add a cup of milk to it. If need be, add two beaten eggs to your mixture. Whisk your eggs properly before adding them. After this, add one tablespoon of vanilla essence and sugar to it. Blend it all until smooth and creamy.

Step 2

Once the mixture is perfectly blended, add condensed milk to it. Once again, stir the mixture in one direction. Now it is time to grease the baking pan. You can grease the pan with ghee or butter. Make sure you spread it all over the pan so that no residue sticks to the pan. Now sprinkle powdered sugar on your butter/ghee coating. Heat the pan on a lower flame for your sugar to change to caramel. Once it starts bubbling, your caramel is ready.

Step 3

Now pour your ready mixture on the layer of caramel you just prepared. Cover the pan with an aluminium foil and place it in a steamer pan or a pre-heated pan. Cover the pan with a lid and let it steam for 30 to 45 minutes on a very low flame. After half an hour, insert a knife in your caramel pudding to check if it comes out clean. After your caramel pudding is ready, invert the pan and place it on a clean plate. Let it freeze for a few hours and serve it cold.

