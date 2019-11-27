Burgers: The Best Places Where You Can Find Cheesy Burger In Mumbai

Burgers are the ultimate junk food dish that most people find hard to resist. Be it chunky calorie-filled burgers or vegan delights, burgers are a must-have on almost anyone's plate. Across the globe, there are several places serving this delicious delight. They come with a variety of ingredients and every city has its own fusion creation. Listed below are some of the best burgers one can find when in Mumbai.

Best Burgers In Mumbai

1) Jimis Burger

This is one of the best places to hop in when looking out to binge on some great burgers. Their jawbreaker burger is one of the best burgers that one must not miss out on. Their buns are soft with crispy stuffed patties and are loaded with cheese. The place is small and one might have to wait but the burger here is so worth the wait.

READ:Atlanta: Vegan Man Sues Burger King For Cooking Impossible Whopper On Meat Grill

2) Social

READ:Bangkok's Biggest Burger: 10,000 Calorie Challenge Trends On Internet

This is another great place when it comes to taste, ambiance and good vibes. The food here is very popular, with great music, cocktails, and dishes that have you licking your fingers. The burgers here are filled with a variety of veggies, patty and contain a lot of cheese. The buns are soft and made crisp to perfection. They have multiple outlets in the city and are best for vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

READ: Hotel Live-streams 10-year-old McDonald Burger That Hasn't Decomposed

3) Hard Rock Cafe

This is another great place to enjoy some of the lip-smacking burgers in the city. Their best selling burger is called the Barbeque Bacon Cheeseburger, which is one of the most hot-selling burgers. When in the city, you must not miss out on this one. It is filled with cheese dripping off the sides and filled with a rich crispy patty. The ambience and feel of the cafe is another reason to come here and sit peacefully.

READ:Mumbai Food: Here’s Where You Have To Go Right Away To Taste The Best Authentic Chinese