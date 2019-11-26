Mumbai Food: Here’s Where You Have To Go Right Away To Taste The Best Authentic Chinese

Chinese is one of the most popular foreign cuisines in India. Indians have adapted Chinese food to suit their taste buds. The Indo-Chinese cuisine is packed with spices and several other ingredients that are commonly found in India. One can find Chinese food in every corner of India, starting from a small shack on the roadside to a high-end restaurant. However, here is a list of places to get to if you are in the mood for some authentic Chinese indulgence.

ALSO READ | Top Chinese Foods That Indians Have Loved And Cannot Do Without

Best places to eat authentic Chinese in Mumbai:

1. Imperial China, Chakala

This luxurious, gourmet restaurant is situated at Hilton Mumbai International Airport. The restaurant has made a place in the hearts of Chinese cuisine lovers with its Pan-Asian cuisine that is served here. One should try to not miss out on their wide variety of wine collections that pair very well with the spring rolls. Their classy ambiance and service will leave you feeling like a royal king for sure.

Recommended dishes: Spring Roll, Tom Kha Soup, Coconut Pudding, Basil Rice

ALSO READ | Places Where You Can Get Your Hands On The Best Fast Food In Mumbai

2. China Bistro, Multiple Outlets

China Bistro is something you cannot miss out on because the head chef here knows the right amalgamation of spices and sauces to give you a gastronomical explosion inside your mouth. It is one of the best Chinese restaurant chains in Mumbai. They have a buffet as well as an a-la-carte facility available.

Recommended dishes: Dumplings, Fried Rice Chicken, Tai Pai Chicken, Chicken Wings

3. Yauatcha, BKC

Yauatcha has gone on to become a household name when it comes too Chinese restaurants in Mumbai. The London-based restaurant has outlets in Delhi and Bengaluru too. One can often spot A-lister celebrities frequenting the restaurant from time to time. The authenticity that Yauatcha brings in every dish is unmatchable. Yauatcha also hosts a wide and delectable variety of pastries as well.

Recommended dishes: Dumplings, Rasberry Delice, Pork Ribs, Macaroons

ALSO READ | Mumbai Food: Places In Mumbai That Serve The Best Chole-bhature

4. Hakkasan, Bandra

Hakkasan is yet another international restaurant chain that has captured the heart of Mumbai’s food lovers. More than the food, the place is known for its elegant and classy interiors paired with the courteous staff members. They also have a fantastic brunch buffet and bar available.

Recommended dishes: Dumplings, Noodles, Chocolate Mousse, Dimsum platter, Carrot Cake

ALSO READ | Mumbai Food: Here Is Where You Need To Head For The Best Pani-puri In The City

5. By The Mekong, The St. Regis Mumbai

The award-winning Chinese restaurant is one big celebration for food lovers. The restaurant partly overlooks the city. If your loved ones are Oriental cuisine fans, then here is where you should take them.

Recommended dishes: Dumplings, Tom Yum Soup, Pad Thai Noodles, Chicken Satay